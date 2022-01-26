Eyewitness video captures chaos of Clendon Park disorder incident

Source: 1News

There are a "number of victims" after an incident in the Auckland suburb of Clendon Park on Wednesday night, according to police.

At around 9.45pm last night police say they responded to "reports of a disorder involving a number of people, with shots also reportedly heard" at the Clendon Park shopping area.

On arrival, officers found a man with a "serious head injury caused by a blunt instrument", a police spokesperson told 1News.

Two other people were located at nearby addresses with moderate injuries.

All three have since been transported to Middlemore Hospital.

Staff at three businesses on Roscommon Road told 1News they heard gun shots.

In footage provided by an eyewitness, noises which sound like gunshots can be heard, followed by yelling and the blaring of car horns.

A person in the video says he sees people "smashing the windows" of a vehicle.

Police say the incident is connected to an "earlier assault incident" between people known to each other at a property on Massey Road, in Māngere, on Wednesday afternoon.

Two people were injured in the altercation and were transported to Middlemore Hospital.

A police investigation is underway into what has occurred and those involved.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 220127/6632, or anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

