$25K reward offered after dogs stolen from owners Auckland home

An Auckland pet day care owner has offered up a $25,000 reward after she says her home was broken into at the weekend, and her two dogs stolen.

Wolf and Kramer (Source: 1 News)

Angela Beer, Pets & Pats owner, says her two beloved dogs, Wolf and Kramer, were stolen from her Grey Lynn home which was broken into while she was at work.

In a flyer shared by Beer online, she wrote that the “thief took other things”, but she only cares about getting her dogs back.

“I am absolutely heartbroken and beside myself with worry. I am putting up a $25k reward to get them home safely and so that I can sleep and function,” she shared.

Beer claims CCTV footage shows the offender is male, caucasian in his late 40’s and approximately 6ft, medium build with dark hair. She also claims the man is “known to police” but they do not know his current address or his car registration, and he is probably living in either Auckland, North of Auckland or the Coromandel.

Police told 1News on Wednesday they were “following up on a number of leads”, but didn’t have anything further to share at this stage.

“I anticipate that I will be inundated with information submissions. Given we have information about who broke into the property, if you know where the dogs are please provide the exact address and the car registration number(s) of the offender to help us prioritise your submission so we can get Kramer and Wolf home,” Beer wrote.

Any information as to the where abouts of the dogs can be submitted in the questionnaire at the bottom of the online flyer.