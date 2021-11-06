Man, 46, arrested in relation to shooting of Christchurch teenager

A 46-year-old man has been arrested in relation to the shooting of Christchurch teenager Connor Whitehead , 16, at a party.

The 16-year-old boy was attending a house party last night when he was killed by someone police have yet to locate.

Whitehead was shot in the suburb of Casebrook on Friday night, sparking a homicide investigation.

Police said the man was arrested on Saturday night. 

He has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder. Police described him as assisting the people directly involved. 

Investigators also said they believe they now know who is responsible for Whitehead's death.

The 46-year-old man is due to appear in the Christchurch District Court on Monday.

"This should serve as a warning to anyone who may be assisting those involved," police said.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105, quoting event number P048523046 .

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

