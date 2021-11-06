Christchurch teen shot dead had 'heart of gold'

A teenager killed at a house party in Christchurch has been described as having a "heart of gold".

An armed officer near the Heaphy Place, Casebrook, homicide scene. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Sixteen-year-old Connor Whitehead was shot in the suburb of Casebrook on Friday night.

Police have launched a homicide investigation and are following "strong leads of inquiry".

Connor was a Year 11 student at Burnside High School, where he is said to have been a "loyal friend to many students, caring considerate and well connected with students at school".

Principal Phil Holstein told 1News he heard about the tragedy from a neighbour, and was then told it was one of his students by the Ministry of Education.

He said he’s in shock and that it’s "a tragic loss of a young life".

"Connor was always honest and appreciated the assistance and care that teachers have given him over the years.

"He had the ability to show true care and compassion when his friends and other students were in need of a friendly ear.

"A young man with loads of potential."

School officials are meeting on Sunday to discuss how it will support whānau, staff, students and the wider community.

Burnside High will have up to seven counsellors providing pastoral care.

Holstein said Connor’s death will have a ripple effect across Christchurch.