Neighbour mistook gunshots for fireworks when Christchurch teen was killed

Ryan Boswell
By Ryan Boswell, 1News Reporter
Source: 1News

One neighbour confused gunshots with fireworks when a teenager was killed in Christchurch on Friday night.

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead at a house party in the suburb of Casebrook just before 11pm.

Armed police arrived at the scene a short time later, where a group of teenagers were heard yelling and swearing.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be identified, told 1News that her partner woke her up around midnight, worried about all the police cars.

“We came out to have a look, just to see what was going on. There were at least 13-plus police cars and there were rowdy teenagers swearing and yelling,” she said.

Read More

Another woman said she thought the loud bangs were fireworks from Guy Fawkes celebrations, and didn’t realise what had happened until Saturday morning.

Armed police are continuing to guard the scene as officers investigate what happened and the person responsible.

“I'm in shock. Unfortunately I really feel for the families. Our little street doesn't have anything like this ever,” one unnamed neighbour said.

An armed officer near the Heaphy Place, Casebrook, homicide scene.

An armed officer near the Heaphy Place, Casebrook, homicide scene. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Christchurch City councillor Mike Davidson said the fatal shooting is concerning, especially given a young life has been lost.

“I’m not hearing much widespread fear around gun violence but if this is a trend that continues I’m sure that will start to happen,” he said.

Police are following “strong leads of enquiry” but are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.

New ZealandChristchurch and CanterburyCrime and Justice

Popular Stories

1

1News cameraman attacked by West Coast anti-vaccine protesters

2

At least 8 people killed in stampede at Texas music festival

3

Auckland lockdown leaves PM wearing Allbirds for conference

4

Auckland DHB getting close to 90% fully vaccinated

5

206 new Covid-19 community cases 'not unexpected' - PM

Latest Stories

Kiwi expert wants Pfizer’s new Covid drug by winter

At least 8 people killed in stampede at Texas music festival

Got Ya Dot vaccination campaign sees rangatahi take charge

Cook Islands considering flying in Pacific workers to meet tourist demand

Sodhi cops vicious blow on head while bowling against Namibia

Related Stories

DOC investigating suspicious deaths of 11 Kaikōura fur seals

Investigation into abuse of children in Catholic church care widened

Police seize over 3kgs of synthetic cannabis, $40k cash in Canterbury