Neighbour mistook gunshots for fireworks when Christchurch teen was killed

One neighbour confused gunshots with fireworks when a teenager was killed in Christchurch on Friday night.

A 16-year-old boy was shot dead at a house party in the suburb of Casebrook just before 11pm.

Armed police arrived at the scene a short time later, where a group of teenagers were heard yelling and swearing.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be identified, told 1News that her partner woke her up around midnight, worried about all the police cars.

“We came out to have a look, just to see what was going on. There were at least 13-plus police cars and there were rowdy teenagers swearing and yelling,” she said.

Read More Homicide investigation after 16-year-old dies in Christchurch

Another woman said she thought the loud bangs were fireworks from Guy Fawkes celebrations, and didn’t realise what had happened until Saturday morning.

Armed police are continuing to guard the scene as officers investigate what happened and the person responsible.

“I'm in shock. Unfortunately I really feel for the families. Our little street doesn't have anything like this ever,” one unnamed neighbour said.

An armed officer near the Heaphy Place, Casebrook, homicide scene. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Christchurch City councillor Mike Davidson said the fatal shooting is concerning, especially given a young life has been lost.

“I’m not hearing much widespread fear around gun violence but if this is a trend that continues I’m sure that will start to happen,” he said.

Police are following “strong leads of enquiry” but are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.