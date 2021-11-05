Homicide investigation after 16-year-old dies in Christchurch

A homicide investigation has been launched in Christchurch after a 16-year-old died last night at a Casebrook property.

An armed officer near the Heaphy Place, Casebrook, homicide scene. (Source: 1 NEWS)

Detective Inspector Michael Ford said police responded to a firearms incident at 11.03pm.

The young man was found dead.

The homicide investigation has been launched, with a scene examination underway, to determine what happened and who is responsible, Ford said.

1News understands there was a party in Heaphy Place at the time of the incident.

"We are appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time, and can assist with our inquiries, to come forward and speak to us."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Christchurch Police on 105, quoting event number P048523046 .

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.