Watch: Seven Sharp tracks down McGillicuddy Serious Party founder

49 mins ago

As election season ramps up and the public are making their way to the voting booths, one former political party is reminiscing on its time in the political scene.

The McGillicuddy Serious Party claimed to be "where extreme right and extreme left meet" on the political scale.

The party, which famously saw its leader locked in stocks, covered in a black tar-like substance and pelted with fruit, received 1714 votes, which was 0.61% of the vote, in 1993.

Seven Sharp's Julian Lee sat down with The McGillicuddy Serious Party founder Graeme Cairns to discuss whether the party would be making a comeback.

Watch the video above to find out more about The McGillicuddy Serious Party.

