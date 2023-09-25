Politics
Election live: Climate change, cost of living at Young Voters' Debate

4:30pm

The youth vote is the focus in tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate. Chris Hipkins, Christopher Luxon, and other party leaders are out on the campaign trail. Follow 1News' updates for the latest developments.

  • National has ruled on negotiating with NZ First and Winston Peters after the election. Prior to today, Luxon had been very coy about whether he could work with Peters.
  • Labour is on the attack after Luxon announced a plan to roll back speed limit reduction yesterday.
  • Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate will focus on the unique challenges affecting New Zealand youth. Watch live on 1News.co.nz and TVNZ+ from 7.30pm.

Live stream: Your Vote 2023 Young Voters' Debate

LIVE

Live stream: Your Vote 2023 Young Voters' Debate

Candidates from all the main parties debate the issues affecting young voters, in a debate hosted by Isaac Gunson and Anna Harcourt.

25 mins ago

Revealed: Where election enrolments are the highest so far

Revealed: Where election enrolments are the highest so far

Overall enrolment continues to track up ahead of the election next month.

2:25pm

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from New Plymouth

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media from New Plymouth

2:02pm

Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate: What you need to know

Tonight's TVNZ Young Voters' Debate: What you need to know

1:15pm

Climate change: Labour pledges new 'Minister for Just Transitions'

Climate change: Labour pledges new 'Minister for Just Transitions'

1:08pm

2:02

'Voters will decide' - Peters on potential coalition with ACT, Nats

'Voters will decide' - Peters on potential coalition with ACT, Nats

9:14am

5:09

