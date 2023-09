A gas leak closed a Hamilton road this afternoon.

Police said that Clyde Street, Hamilton East was closed due to a gas leak that was reported around 3:10pm.

Emergency services are working to resolve the situation. Those in the area are advised to avoid the road.

It comes after an evacuation warning was in place in parts of Auckland's CBD in August due to a gas leak.

Fire and Emergency services were also called to another gas leak on Auckland's North Shore in August.