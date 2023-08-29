Emergency alert as gas leak closes roads on Akl's North Shore

An emergency alert was sent out as a gas leak closed roads on Auckland's North Shore.

Police are at the scene in Takapuna with Fire and Emergency NZ.

"The incident has occurred off Killarney Street and as a result, cordons are in place between Lake Pupuke and Anzac Street."

A number of roads are closed and police are assisting with traffic management in the area.

Just before 4pm an emergency alert message was sent to phones in the Takapuna area warning people to avoid the area around Ander Place.

Emergency alert text sent to phones in Takapuna area. (Source: 1News)

A 1News reporter on the scene said there is a strong smell of gas in the area.

It comes after an evacuation warning was in place in parts of Auckland's CBD last Thursday due to another gas leak.

Emergency services flocked to the scene of the leak shortly before 5pm, at the intersection of Customs St East and Gore St.

"The leak was caused by a crack on an isolation valve," a Vector spokesperson said.