Cause of Auckland CBD gas leak revealed

Vector has revealed the cause of a gas leak that sparked an evacuation warning in Auckland's CBD yesterday.

People nearby were warned to shut all windows and doors amid the incident last night.

Emergency services flocked to the scene of the leak shortly before 5pm, at the intersection of Customs St East and Gore St.

"The leak was caused by a crack on an isolation valve," a Vector spokesperson said today.

"At this stage, it is unclear what caused the crack but an investigation is underway.

"The street is now back open to the public after full repairs were made overnight."