Hunt for fatal Queen St shooting suspect and accomplice continues

Police executed two search warrants this week against associates of Dariush Talagi as part of the investigation into the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Sione Tuuholoaki on Auckland's Queen St.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton says the searches in Clendon Park and Māngere resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old associate of Talagi for unrelated drugs offences.

He has since appeared in the Auckland District Court on drugs charges, including possession of cannabis for supply and supplies cannabis.

Hunt for alleged killer continues

Bolton says investigators remain committed to locating 24-year-old Talagi, who is wanted in connection to the August 3 incident that killed Tuuholoaki and critically injured another man.

Sione Tuuholoaki. (Source: Supplied)

Talagi has a warrant for his arrest for murder, as well as 23-year-old Tiari Boon-Harris, who is wanted for being an accessory after the fact.

“Police are working tirelessly to give the victims’ families answers and to put this pair before the Court," Bolton told 1News.

“We continue to remind their associates in the strongest possible terms that we are still looking into, and following up, information that is being provided to us.

“Anyone found to be aiding or assisting the pair to evade Police in any way, may be liable to prosecution for being an accessory after the fact.”

Police advise that the pair not be approached and witnesses should dial 111 if they are spotted.

Arrests made

A 32-year-old associate of Talagi was arrested on August 16 in connection to the shooting, and charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

A search warrant executed last month also resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old man, who has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession for supply of cannabis.