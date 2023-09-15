New Zealand
1News

Hunt for fatal Queen St shooting suspect and accomplice continues

11:46am
Dariush Talagi and Tiari Boon-Harris

Dariush Talagi and Tiari Boon-Harris (Source: 1News)

Police executed two search warrants this week against associates of Dariush Talagi as part of the investigation into the fatal shooting of 26-year-old Sione Tuuholoaki on Auckland's Queen St.

Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton says the searches in Clendon Park and Māngere resulted in the arrest of a 25-year-old associate of Talagi for unrelated drugs offences.

He has since appeared in the Auckland District Court on drugs charges, including possession of cannabis for supply and supplies cannabis.

Hunt for alleged killer continues

Bolton says investigators remain committed to locating 24-year-old Talagi, who is wanted in connection to the August 3 incident that killed Tuuholoaki and critically injured another man.

Sione Tuuholoaki.

Sione Tuuholoaki. (Source: Supplied)

Talagi has a warrant for his arrest for murder, as well as 23-year-old Tiari Boon-Harris, who is wanted for being an accessory after the fact.

“Police are working tirelessly to give the victims’ families answers and to put this pair before the Court," Bolton told 1News.

“We continue to remind their associates in the strongest possible terms that we are still looking into, and following up, information that is being provided to us.

“Anyone found to be aiding or assisting the pair to evade Police in any way, may be liable to prosecution for being an accessory after the fact.”

Police advise that the pair not be approached and witnesses should dial 111 if they are spotted.

Arrests made

A 32-year-old associate of Talagi was arrested on August 16 in connection to the shooting, and charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

A search warrant executed last month also resulted in the arrest of a 24-year-old man, who has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession for supply of cannabis.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Second video shows driver's battle with Harbour Bridge lane

Second video shows driver's battle with Harbour Bridge lane

Police spoke to the driver who travels over the bridge "at least once a month".

11:56am

0:21

Number of dogs being put down in Aucklands doubles in last year

Number of dogs being put down in Aucklands doubles in last year

Auckland Council said a lack of de-sexing during Covid and irresponsible owners has caused an explosion of roaming dogs, and they urgently need government support to get on top of the numbers.

10:55am

5:30

Shot fired as armed attackers rob Auckland bar

Shot fired as armed attackers rob Auckland bar

8:57am

Firefighters race to Pukekohe as blaze erupts from two-storey building

Firefighters race to Pukekohe as blaze erupts from two-storey building

7:27am

1:07

School says regular police patrols helping with youth crime problem

School says regular police patrols helping with youth crime problem

6:42pm

2:10

Disappointment native trees felled for Akl housing development

Disappointment native trees felled for Akl housing development

6:06pm

0:30

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

12 mins ago

Team NZ flying high after perfect practice day of racing

Team NZ flying high after perfect practice day of racing

18 mins ago

National would introduce new visas to attract tech workers

National would introduce new visas to attract tech workers

23 mins ago

Election live: ACT policy aims to get people off benefits

4:37

Election live: ACT policy aims to get people off benefits

26 mins ago

MDMA reduces PTSD symptoms, new study finds

MDMA reduces PTSD symptoms, new study finds

43 mins ago

Alex Jones yet to pay any of $2.5b owed to Sandy Hook families

Alex Jones yet to pay any of $2.5b owed to Sandy Hook families

45 mins ago

Full video: Seymour launches ACT’s welfare policy

Full video: Seymour launches ACT’s welfare policy

More from Entertainment

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

Justin Bieber praises wife Hailey on 5th wedding anniversary

"Let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being," the Yummy singer wrote.

5:00am

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

Keira Knightley considers copyrighting face amid AI fears

"AI has the potential to be catastrophic," the iconic actor said.

Thu, Sep 14

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

US media company on the lookout for a Taylor Swift reporter

Wed, Sep 13

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Former One Direction star rushed to hospital 'in a bad way'

Wed, Sep 13

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

MTV VMAs: Distinctly global flavour as Swift nets top prize

Wed, Sep 13