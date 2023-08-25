Armed police raid property in hunt for Queen St shooting suspect

Police have executed a search warrant today in the hunt for Dariush Talagi, who is wanted to arrest for murder over the death of a man shot on Auckland's Queen St on August 3.

Sione Tuuholoaki, 26, died after being shot following a confrontation on the corner of Queen and Fort streets around 11.30pm on August 3.

A second man was critically injured in the altercation.

Dariush Talagi, 24, is wanted for murder over the shooting. Tiari Boon-Harris, 23, is reportedly helping him evade arrest.

This morning, police, supported by the armed offenders squad, searched a Mt Wellington address.

“We believed Talagi may have been at this address, however he was not located this morning and our enquiries continue," Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said.

“A search was conducted at the property and we have recovered a rifle, ammunition and a quantity of cannabis."

A 24-year-old man at the address has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession for supply of cannabis.

He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court next week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton said the investigation team are still seeking information of the whereabouts of Boon-Harris, who is believed to be with Talagi.

If you sight Talagi, please contact 111.

Anyone with information can share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.