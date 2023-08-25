New Zealand
1News

Armed police raid property in hunt for Queen St shooting suspect

3:52pm
Dariush Talagi.

Dariush Talagi. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Police have executed a search warrant today in the hunt for Dariush Talagi, who is wanted to arrest for murder over the death of a man shot on Auckland's Queen St on August 3.

Sione Tuuholoaki, 26, died after being shot following a confrontation on the corner of Queen and Fort streets around 11.30pm on August 3.

A second man was critically injured in the altercation.

Dariush Talagi, 24, is wanted for murder over the shooting. Tiari Boon-Harris, 23, is reportedly helping him evade arrest.

Tiari Boon-Harris.

Tiari Boon-Harris. (Source: Police)

This morning, police, supported by the armed offenders squad, searched a Mt Wellington address.

“We believed Talagi may have been at this address, however he was not located this morning and our enquiries continue," Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said.

“A search was conducted at the property and we have recovered a rifle, ammunition and a quantity of cannabis."

A 24-year-old man at the address has been charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession for supply of cannabis.

He is expected to appear in the Auckland District Court next week.

Detective Senior Sergeant Bolton said the investigation team are still seeking information of the whereabouts of Boon-Harris, who is believed to be with Talagi.

If you sight Talagi, please contact 111.

Anyone with information can share this anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeAuckland

SHARE ME

More Stories

Families of two young men killed in crash wait 4 years for answers

Families of two young men killed in crash wait 4 years for answers

The Ginder and Harris families had no idea of the police and WorkSafe system they had stumbled into in 2019, and would continue to be ensnared in.

14 mins ago

Man stabbed to death on Upper Queen St named by police

Man stabbed to death on Upper Queen St named by police

Two people have been charged with murder following the man's death.

46 mins ago

Teen arrested after Molotov cocktail engulfs home in flames

Teen arrested after Molotov cocktail engulfs home in flames

3:00pm

'Hard to answer' - Whakaari owners asked about duty to victims

'Hard to answer' - Whakaari owners asked about duty to victims

1:21pm

Cause of Auckland CBD gas leak revealed

Cause of Auckland CBD gas leak revealed

1:02pm

Yanfei Bao: Police search pond at rural property

Yanfei Bao: Police search pond at rural property

12:02pm

0:33

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

14 mins ago

Families of two young men killed in crash wait 4 years for answers

Families of two young men killed in crash wait 4 years for answers

29 mins ago

'Never surrender!' Trump says in first tweet in two years

'Never surrender!' Trump says in first tweet in two years

46 mins ago

Man stabbed to death on Upper Queen St named by police

Man stabbed to death on Upper Queen St named by police

59 mins ago

Spain football exec to resign after criticism over unwanted kiss

Spain football exec to resign after criticism over unwanted kiss

3:52pm

Armed police raid property in hunt for Queen St shooting suspect

Armed police raid property in hunt for Queen St shooting suspect

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

Lizzo takes legal action against sexual harassment allegations

The 35-year-old singer has denied allegations of discrimination and creating a "hostile work environment" made by three former members of her Big Grrrls dance troupe.

9:37am

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

Watch: Breakfast's Matty McLean talks with Charlie Puth

The singer-songwriter video called in from what looked like his living room.

9:14am

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

Kevin Hart using wheelchair after being injured in footrace

5:00am

Don McGlashan scores place in New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

Don McGlashan scores place in New Zealand Music Hall of Fame

Thu, Aug 24

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Wed, Aug 23