Man who died in double Queen St shooting named by police

The man who died in a double Queen St shooting last week has been named by police this afternoon.

He was Sione Tuuholoaki, aged 26.

Tuuholoaki died in hospital on Friday, while the second man shot on Thursday night remains in hospital in a stable condition.

"Our thoughts are with Sione’s family as they continue to grieve their loss," Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said.

"Our investigation team are continuing to work hard to bring them answers and to ensure the person responsible is held to account."

It comes as police are continuing to seek sightings of Dariush Talagi who has a warrant out for his arrest after the shooting.

Dariush Talagi. (Source: New Zealand Police)

“It is our absolute priority to locate Talagi and inquiries have continued throughout the weekend," Detective Bolton said.

"It is only a matter of time Dariush, and now is the time to hand yourself in. My message to anyone who has chosen to help him evade police is to do the right thing.

"Being an accessory after the fact is a criminal offence, and you could be put before the court."

Police said Talagi is "dangerous" and should not be approached.

Man got off e-scooter to confront group

A man had got off an e-scooter to confront a group before the shooting on the corner of Queen and Fort streets around 11.30pm last Thursday night.

Detective Bolton said, there were "words exchanged" between two groups before a man got off an e-scooter and the shooting took place.

"He then left on the scooter again," he said.

Detective Bolton added that after reviewing CCTV footage police could confirm it was an isolated incident and there was no further risk to the public. "Auckland's CBD remains safe," he said. A homicide investigation has been launched.

The two groups involved in the altercation were "not known to each other" before it broke out.

A nearby resident told 1News they heard several loud bangs and screaming before seeing a group of young people running around in a panic.

At least two people were seen lying on the ground, surrounded by police and paramedics.

"It was a shock, it's been a shock since and it was quite a few hours ago," the witness said.

"It was quite surreal that is was happening right there, it was quite odd too because some people just walked past and looked at them and walked off, which just felt surreal for what had just happened."

Police are asking anyone with information on the incident to come forward and call them on 105.