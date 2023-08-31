New Zealand
Fresh arrest warrant issued over fatal Queen St shooting

12:00pm
Tiari Boon-Harris.

Tiari Boon-Harris. (Source: Police)

A new arrest warrant was issued today as part of the investigation into a fatal shooting on Auckland's Queen St earlier this month.

Sione Tuuholoaki, 26, died after being shot following a confrontation on the corner of Queen and Fort streets around 11.30pm on August 3. A second man was critically injured in the altercation.

Dariush Talagi, 24, is wanted for murder — and today, police said 23-year-old Tiari Boon-Harris is wanted to arrest for being an accessory after the fact to murder.

"Police believe she is in the company of Talagi and both are actively avoiding arrest and have likely changed part of their appearance," Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said.

Dariush Talagi.

Dariush Talagi. (Source: New Zealand Police)

"It is likely they have changed their hair style and colour to avoid detection.

"The investigation team are continuing to look, assess and act on information being provided in this case."

He reiterated police's appeal for anyone with information on the pair's location to come forward by calling 105.

"I continue to remind anyone who may be assisting Talagi and Boon-Harris that they too could be liable to prosecution," Bolton said.

Sione Tuuholoaki.

Sione Tuuholoaki. (Source: Supplied)

It comes after armed police executed a search warrant at a Mt Wellington addess in the hunt for Talagi last Friday.

"We believed Talagi may have been at this address," Bolton said.

"A search was conducted at the property and we have recovered a rifle, ammunition and a quantity of cannabis."

A 24-year-old man at the address was charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and possession for supply of cannabis.

Earlier this month, a 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the shooting.

It came after police carried out searches of four homes in South Auckland, Bolton said.

The homes – in Māngere, Manurewa, Manukau and Papakura – are linked to known associates of Talagi.

And police have previously appealed for sightings of a vehicle of interest in the case.

The vehicle is a 2006 black BMW X6 with the registration KLU568.

A 2006 black BMW X6 with the registration KLU568.

A 2006 black BMW X6 with the registration KLU568. (Source: New Zealand Police)

"Police believe this vehicle is in the Northland region and likely in a rural area," Bolton said about two weeks ago.

"We need to hear from anyone who knows where this vehicle might be, and who the occupants seen travelling in this vehicle are."

Members of the public have been advised not to approach Talagi.

Dariush Talagi and Tiari Boon-Harris

Dariush Talagi and Tiari Boon-Harris (Source: 1News)

"No piece of information is too small, and police ask that people do the right thing and come forward."

