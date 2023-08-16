Man arrested in connection with fatal Auckland CBD shooting

A man has been arrested and a vehicle is being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in the Auckland CBD.

Sione Tuuholoaki, 26, died after being shot following a confrontation on the corner of Queen and Fort streets around 11.30pm on August 3.

A second man was critically injured in the altercation.

It comes as police ramp up their efforts to arrest suspect 24-year-old Dariush Talagi, who is wanted for murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

An alleged associate of Talagi was arrested today, after police carried out searches of four homes in South Auckland, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The homes – in Māngere, Manurewa, Manukau and Papakura – are linked to known associates of Talagi.

"One man has been arrested as a result and our enquiries will continue," Bolton said.

The 32-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on August 22 charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

In addition, police are today releasing details of a vehicle of interest being sought in connection with the investigation.

The vehicle is a 2006 black BMW X6 with the registration KLU568.

"Police believe this vehicle is in the Northland region and likely in a rural area," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We need to hear from anyone who knows where this vehicle might be, and who the occupants seen travelling in this vehicle are."

A 2006 black BMW X6 with the registration KLU568. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Members of the public have been advised not to approach Talagi.

"Talagi should be considered dangerous and we advise the public to not approach him, but instead call Police on 111 straight away," Bolton said.

"Our investigation team remains committed to locating Talagi and holding him to account for his actions that night on Queen St.

"It is only a matter of time, and I continue to remind anyone who is assisting Talagi that being an accessory after the fact is a criminal offence."