New Zealand
1News

Man arrested in connection with fatal Auckland CBD shooting

3:39pm
Dariush Talagi.

Dariush Talagi. (Source: New Zealand Police)

A man has been arrested and a vehicle is being sought in connection with the fatal shooting of a man in the Auckland CBD.

Sione Tuuholoaki, 26, died after being shot following a confrontation on the corner of Queen and Fort streets around 11.30pm on August 3.

A second man was critically injured in the altercation.

It comes as police ramp up their efforts to arrest suspect 24-year-old Dariush Talagi, who is wanted for murder and wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

An alleged associate of Talagi was arrested today, after police carried out searches of four homes in South Auckland, Detective Senior Sergeant Craig Bolton said.

The homes – in Māngere, Manurewa, Manukau and Papakura – are linked to known associates of Talagi.

"One man has been arrested as a result and our enquiries will continue," Bolton said.

The 32-year-old man is due to appear in the Manukau District Court on August 22 charged with unlawful possession of ammunition.

In addition, police are today releasing details of a vehicle of interest being sought in connection with the investigation.

The vehicle is a 2006 black BMW X6 with the registration KLU568.

"Police believe this vehicle is in the Northland region and likely in a rural area," he said.

"We need to hear from anyone who knows where this vehicle might be, and who the occupants seen travelling in this vehicle are."

A 2006 black BMW X6 with the registration KLU568.

A 2006 black BMW X6 with the registration KLU568. (Source: New Zealand Police)

Members of the public have been advised not to approach Talagi.

"Talagi should be considered dangerous and we advise the public to not approach him, but instead call Police on 111 straight away," Bolton said.

"Our investigation team remains committed to locating Talagi and holding him to account for his actions that night on Queen St.

"It is only a matter of time, and I continue to remind anyone who is assisting Talagi that being an accessory after the fact is a criminal offence."

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Lauren Dickason's parents: 'No winners in this tragedy'

Lauren Dickason's parents: 'No winners in this tragedy'

Lauren Dickason has been found guilty of murdering her three girls in Timaru in September 2021. Her parents sat through the trial.

34 mins ago

The weeks of harrowing evidence heard by Lauren Dickason jury

The weeks of harrowing evidence heard by Lauren Dickason jury

Jurors at the High Court heard weeks of evidence, including many hours of expert opinion, before finding Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her three daughters.

3:54pm

Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her three girls

Lauren Dickason guilty of murdering her three girls

3:28pm

Lauren Dickason jury given a majority verdict direction by judge

Lauren Dickason jury given a majority verdict direction by judge

2:59pm

Auckland waterfront explosion was 'workplace prank gone wrong'

Auckland waterfront explosion was 'workplace prank gone wrong'

2:13pm

0:24

Northland man convicted, dog put down after kiwi chick's death

Northland man convicted, dog put down after kiwi chick's death

1:40pm

0:10

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Michael Burry, of 'Big Short' fame, bets $2.6b on stock market crash

Michael Burry, of 'Big Short' fame, bets $2.6b on stock market crash

21 mins ago

US man fatally shot after lunging at police officer with marker pen

US man fatally shot after lunging at police officer with marker pen

34 mins ago

Lauren Dickason's parents: 'No winners in this tragedy'

Lauren Dickason's parents: 'No winners in this tragedy'

37 mins ago

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

53 mins ago

North Korea claims US soldier crossed border due to racism

1:58

North Korea claims US soldier crossed border due to racism

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

Game of Thrones star dies aged 36 after health battle

The British-born actor received tributes from fellow castmates, actor David Streames writing "You really were a Superman”.

37 mins ago

Everybody get up: Hit '90s boy band Five announces NZ show

Everybody get up: Hit '90s boy band Five announces NZ show

The Keep On Movin' hitmakers will be bringing their nostalgia party to the city with supporting act DJ Levins.

3:12pm

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

Jeremy Renner using oxygen chamber amid recovery

5:00am

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming 'not good' as she cares for him

Tue, Aug 15

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Paris Hilton, husband blasted for holidaying near Maui wildfires

Tue, Aug 15