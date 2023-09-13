Rugby
Coles cops 'bit of stick' from Hansen after Wallabies role saga

By Brodyn Knuckey, Digital Sport Reporter
6:59am

Sir Steve Hansen's presence at the All Blacks is having a big impact on the camp ahead of their second Rugby World Cup pool match - just ask hooker Dane Coles.

After Coles was left "gobsmacked" last month at news Hansen would be spending time in the Wallabies' camp with his old mate Eddie Jones ahead of the World Cup, it was only natural for media to be interested in his thoughts on the former All Blacks coach joining them this week in Lyon ahead of their game with Namibia.

Coles had barely sat down for this morning's press conference when Hansen came up but the front rower said they have smoothed things over with "a big hug".

"He gave me a bit of stick yesterday for causing a bit of a scene," Coles grinned. "It's funny what things can change over the last couple of weeks but he got up and had a bit of a yarn."

Hansen's short stay at the Wallabies stunned the rugby world and even made its way into other universes with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins joking he should have his citizenship cancelled over the betrayal.

Sir Steve Hansen and Ian Foster.

Sir Steve Hansen and Ian Foster. (Source: Getty)

But no reaction was as grand as Coles' whose classic question "Shag, what are you up to?" struck a cord with many.

Coles said his former coach has since answered that question.

"The hard feelings have been put to bed - he cracked a joke in classic Steve fashion - but it's been cool to have him around. It's just like he never left.

"He's got a lot of respect in this environment and he was just helping out a mate. Once we got a bit of context to it, it was all good. He's still sharp as ever."

All Blacks coach Jason Ryan, who does an impressive impersonation of the former coach, confirmed yesterday Hansen will be with the the team until tomorrow morning before they head to Toulouse for Saturday morning's Test and is in a similar spot to what he was doing for the Wallabies where he was mostly observing and giving small talks where he sees fit.

Sir Steve Hansen speaks with Aaron Smith at All Blacks training in Lyon.

Sir Steve Hansen speaks with Aaron Smith at All Blacks training in Lyon. (Source: Getty)

Hansen coached the All Blacks for 107 Tests between 2012 and 2019 and in that time won the Rugby World Cup in 2015, defended the Bledisloe Cup every year, and finished with a record of 93 wins, four draws and 10 losses for an 86.9% win percentage - the highest of any All Blacks coach with more than 14 Tests to their name.

While the "role" so-to-speak isn't that formal, Coles said it's still significant for an All Blacks side looking to find their way again after back-to-back heavy losses to the Springboks and France.

"The players have definitely appreciated it," he said.

"He's still pretty sharp and he gives us a bit of shit which is good.

"It's always special having him in... he's got a lot of deep connections with a lot of players he's coached before and I think you're seeing that when [he's] seen the players for the first time - the smiles and the banter and all that.

"It's definitely lifted the spirits up and he's determined to help that process in how we're feeling over the last couple of days after the loss to France."

The All Blacks name their side to face Namibia tomorrow morning.

