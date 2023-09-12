Rugby
Watch: Jason Ryan nails impeccable Sir Steve Hansen impression

9:07am

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery but in Jason Ryan's case, he had both kind words and an impeccable impersonation of Sir Steve Hansen to share.

Hansen has joined the All Blacks camp for a few days in a similar role to the headline-grabbing visit he recently had with the Wallabies, overlooking their training and having a quiet word where he sees fit.

It's a significant morale booster following the All Blacks' loss to France on Saturday and one that Ryan has been making the most of - so much so he's got an impression of Hansen down to a fine art.

When Hansen's presence was raised at this morning's press conference, Ryan shot back his best Hansen persona without missing a beat.

And it was near-perfect.

"Yeah, you’re going good, son," he said, before bursting into laughter alongside the New Zealand media who know that line all too well.

Joking aside, Ryan said he had plenty of time for Hansen and so does the team.

“I guess on a personal level he’s been unbelievable for me right through my Super Rugby career and into the All Blacks," he said.

"He’s someone I stay in contact with all the time and having him in here, he’s got a beautiful eye on him. He drops a few good one-liners in, but also helps the coaches and wants the All Blacks to be better first and foremost."

Sir Steve Hansen and Ian Foster.

Sir Steve Hansen and Ian Foster. (Source: Getty)

Hansen coached the All Blacks for 107 Tests between 2012 and 2019 and in that time won the Rugby World Cup in 2015, defended the Bledisloe Cup every year, and finished with a record of 93 wins, four draws and 10 losses for an 86.9% win percentage - the highest of any All Blacks coach with more than 14 Tests to their name.

Ryan said Hansen was expected to be with the team until Wednesday before they head to Toulouse for their second pool match against Namibia on Saturday.

"He’s arguably the greatest coach we’ve ever had, and it’s really special to have him here."

Ryan added that as far as he was aware, no other coaches would be coming in to the All Blacks camp for the remainder of the World Cup.

