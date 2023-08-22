Rugby
1News

'Shag, what are you up to?' Coles stunned by Hansen's Wallabies role

8:14am

Veteran All Blacks hooker Dane Coles said he was "gobsmacked" to hear his former coach Steve Hansen will be helping Eddie Jones and the Wallabies ahead of the World Cup.

It was revealed yesterday Jones will join the struggling side in a short-term advisory role this week ahead of Sunday's warm-up Test in Paris against World Cup hosts France.

Boasting the most wins of any All Blacks coach, Hansen will be with the Wallabies for a one-week stint.

Hansen told 1News: "The media have jumped to a rather misinformed conclusion which has me coaching Wallabies at RWC. This is not the case - I'm up in Europe on business for a couple of weeks. Eddie knew this and asked if I could fit in a couple of days observing what they are doing."

During interviews ahead of New Zealand's Test with South Africa in London, Coles learned of the move from reporters.

It left him stunned.

"Who's that? Yeah, like actually? What like in a camp sort of setup?" Coles said.

"Shag, what are you up to? Oh, that hurts a little bit to be fair, I'm actually a bit gobsmacked. I know he's quite tight with Eddie, I think they're pretty good mates. But he's a bit of an icon in the All Blacks setup; yeah I'm actually a bit speechless. It's a bit disappointing, but we can't do much about that."

Ardie Savea

Ardie Savea (Source: 1News)

Fellow forward Ardie Savea was a little more circumspect, having been told the news shortly before facing questions from reporters.

"Hey, everyone’s gotta do what they gotta do," he said. "Good on em."

The Wallabies have lost all four Tests in 2023 since Jones took over.

He has also appointed former rugby league player and deputy coach Jason Ryles as one of his assistants earlier this week.

When asked this morning in Parliament, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins joked "we should cancel his citizenship".

