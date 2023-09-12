All Blacks 'won’t be taking any risks' with injured Cane - Ryan

The All Blacks aren't going to rush the returns of Sam Cane and Jordie Barrett at this year's Rugby World Cup after the duo's absence was heavily felt in their opening loss to France at the weekend.

Barrett was a known injury heading into the contest but he was joined by Cane on the eve of the curtain-raiser following a back issue that surfaced at their captain's run.

With Barrett's bruising game in the midfield and Cane's craftsmanship missing at breakdowns, the All Blacks eventually suffered their first-ever loss in pool play at a World Cup in a 27-13 defeat at Stade de France.

But forwards coach Jason Ryan said this morning with the team happily back at their team base in Lyon the alarm bells weren't ringing and their reviews of the defeat had served them well.

"There was a lot of good stuff that we showed effort-wise in that first 40," Ryan said.

"We were right in the contest but the penalty count was five vs three [against us] at halftime and then we got another seven and they got another one [in the second half] so the discipline and just a couple of skill execution parts of our game sort of let us down and took the contest away from us.

"But the positive side of it is, we know that when we've got a full deck we'll be able to compete and we're confident about that."

All Blacks forwards coach Jason Ryan. (Source: Photosport)

Cane and Barrett joined in-form blindside flanker Shannon Frizell and first-choice prop Tyrel Lomax in the injury ward for the contest while Brodie Retallick effectively replaced the All Blacks skipper with his return from a knee injury, taking a spot on the bench left by Tupou Vaa'i who had been promoted to the starting XV.

But despite Retallick's quick return to play - he was expected to miss the first two Tests of the tournament - Ryan said it wouldn't be as straight-forward for the others or new arrival Ethan Blackadder, who was called up on Sunday to replace Emoni Narawa.

“We’ve got to get [Cane] right and now is the chance to do that,” Ryan said. “We won’t be taking any risks with the skip because he’s important to us.”

The same could be said of the others with the All Blacks' most difficult pool game already out of the way and their match against World No.12 Italy - which will likely decide who reaches the quarterfinals alongside hosts France from Pool A - not until the end of the month.

But the injured quartet were still part of this week's training as the side prepares for this weekend against Namibia, who opened their World Cup with a loss to the Azzurri 52-8.

"Shannon is progressing really well and we hope to get a full training week out of him next week," Ryan added.

"Jordie is ticking away, and Tyrel got through some good running today and a little bit of a scrum load. Those boys have been working hard, and we’re going to need them all."

Jordie Barrett at a training session in France (Source: Getty)

In fact, the All Blacks' sensible approach is even extending to Blackadder who has overcome a string of injuries in recent years to get the call-up.

"I was really proud to give him the call and say he’s coming over because I know how hard he’s worked to get his body right," Ryan said of the Crusaders loosie.

"The first thing he said to me was can you send me the lineouts, so he loves it. He’ll bring good work rate and energy for us.

"[But] we need to be smart there with him getting off the plane, adjusting back into the rhythm of the All Blacks, learning the calls, etc. Just with his run (of injuries), even though they’re behind him and he’s in great nick, we’ve got to set him up to succeed."

The All Blacks play Namibia at 7am NZT on Saturday.