Rugby
Associated Press

Springboks squeeze Scotland to open World Cup defence with

6:33am
South Africa's Kurt-Lee Arendse runs to scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Scotland.

South Africa's Kurt-Lee Arendse runs to scores a try during the Rugby World Cup Pool B match between South Africa and Scotland. (Source: Associated Press)

South Africa put the squeeze on a brave Scotland, scoring two tries early in the second half to break open a close game and win 18-3 to open its Rugby World Cup title defence on Monday.

The Springboks showed both sides of their game when flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit bashed his way over in the 46th minute, and winger Kurt-Lee Arendse flew onto a perfect cross-kick from Manie Libbok three minutes later to make a narrow 6-3 lead at halftime suddenly comfortable.

There were no more points as South Africa closed it down, using its set-piece dominance and physical defence to keep the game Scots at bay.

That forward dominance wasn't guaranteed, though, especially after Scotland held its own early in the scrum battle and even shunted the daunted Boks pack back on their own put-in to set up Finn Russell's long-range penalty and Scotland's only points on the stroke of the break.

South Africa had led through two penalties from Libbok. South Africa's new starting 10 was again inconsistent off the kicking tee but made up for it with his piece of vision to find Arendse out wide for the try that sealed the victory.

Arendse went in for a 12th try in 11 tests.

South Africa might have two concerns from its tournament opener. Lock enforcer Eben Etzebeth left after 25 minutes with an apparent injury, although it wasn't clear what.

Center Jesse Kriel might face a post-game citing and disciplinary hearing after his head clash with Jack Dempsey early in the game, which was missed by referee Angus Gardner.

RugbyRugby World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

RWC to improve Marseille stadium access after fans miss kick-off

RWC to improve Marseille stadium access after fans miss kick-off

Over 63,000 fans watched England and Argentina face off, however many were still queued outside the venue after the match started.

19 mins ago

Chile makes rousing Rugby World Cup debut as Japan wins

Chile makes rousing Rugby World Cup debut as Japan wins

With the final score 42-12, Japan won the match, but first-timer Chile won the occasion.

6:31am

'Whirlwind' - Ethan Blackadder set to join chastened All Blacks

'Whirlwind' - Ethan Blackadder set to join chastened All Blacks

12:55pm

Donaldson stars as Wallabies win their first Test of the year

Donaldson stars as Wallabies win their first Test of the year

Sun, Sep 10

Analysis: Muddled All Blacks edge closer to World Cup brink

Analysis: Muddled All Blacks edge closer to World Cup brink

Sat, Sep 9

Foster concedes ABs have to be 'better, smarter' after loss

Foster concedes ABs have to be 'better, smarter' after loss

Sat, Sep 9

0:30

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

BREAKING

Kiwi Routliffe wins US Open women's doubles title

Kiwi Routliffe wins US Open women's doubles title

19 mins ago

RWC to improve Marseille stadium access after fans miss kick-off

RWC to improve Marseille stadium access after fans miss kick-off

38 mins ago

Esk Valley family remember beloved 2-year-old swept away in floodwater

3:06

Esk Valley family remember beloved 2-year-old swept away in floodwater

7:28am

Russia turns to old ally North Korea to resupply army in Ukraine

Russia turns to old ally North Korea to resupply army in Ukraine

7:08am

Taxidermied huia birds sell for over $400k at British auction

Taxidermied huia birds sell for over $400k at British auction

6:52am

Drone attack kills 43 in Sudan’s capital as rival troops battle

Drone attack kills 43 in Sudan’s capital as rival troops battle

More from Entertainment

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

Elon Musk and Grimes secretly welcomed third child

The on/off couple have had a third child — named Techno Mechanicus.

9:55pm

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

Kutcher, Kunis apologise for supporting convicted rapist co-star

That '70s Show star Danny Masterson was recently sentenced to 30 years to life in prison after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape against two women.

1:58pm

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Reason why Rihanna named her baby Riot Rose revealed

Sun, Sep 10

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sat, Sep 9

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Fri, Sep 8