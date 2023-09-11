Springboks squeeze Scotland to open World Cup defence with

South Africa put the squeeze on a brave Scotland, scoring two tries early in the second half to break open a close game and win 18-3 to open its Rugby World Cup title defence on Monday.

The Springboks showed both sides of their game when flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit bashed his way over in the 46th minute, and winger Kurt-Lee Arendse flew onto a perfect cross-kick from Manie Libbok three minutes later to make a narrow 6-3 lead at halftime suddenly comfortable.

There were no more points as South Africa closed it down, using its set-piece dominance and physical defence to keep the game Scots at bay.

That forward dominance wasn't guaranteed, though, especially after Scotland held its own early in the scrum battle and even shunted the daunted Boks pack back on their own put-in to set up Finn Russell's long-range penalty and Scotland's only points on the stroke of the break.

ADVERTISEMENT

South Africa had led through two penalties from Libbok. South Africa's new starting 10 was again inconsistent off the kicking tee but made up for it with his piece of vision to find Arendse out wide for the try that sealed the victory.

Arendse went in for a 12th try in 11 tests.

South Africa might have two concerns from its tournament opener. Lock enforcer Eben Etzebeth left after 25 minutes with an apparent injury, although it wasn't clear what.

Center Jesse Kriel might face a post-game citing and disciplinary hearing after his head clash with Jack Dempsey early in the game, which was missed by referee Angus Gardner.