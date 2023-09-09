Rugby
1News

Analysis: Muddled All Blacks edge closer to World Cup brink

By Patrick McKendry, Digital Sport Reporter
36 mins ago
Ardie Savea charges upfield late in the All Blacks' defeat to France at the Stade de France.

Ardie Savea charges upfield late in the All Blacks' defeat to France at the Stade de France. (Source: Photosport)

Analysis: The All Blacks must improve their mental game or they are heading for their worst ever World Cup campaign, argues Patrick McKendry.

The All Blacks will almost certainly field a better team in their next big World Cup match – a now must-win against Italy in Lyon on September 30 — but who can say whether they will make better decisions?

On the evidence of their 27-13 defeat at a heaving Stade de France this morning, nothing can be taken for granted as far as the Italians are concerned. Or the All Blacks.

Another observation which may be veering close to stating the obvious is: Ian Foster's men badly need Jordie Barrett to bring some starch and perhaps a little fear-factor back to the midfield, and the same goes with skipper Sam Cane in the No.7 jersey.

They were both badly missed as their team put themselves into a position where they could have kicked on after scoring through Mark Telea at the start of the second half to re-take a 13-9 lead but they went AWOL from there — the pressure, and, crucially, discipline exerted by France too hot to handle.

It remains to be seen whether Italy have the wherewithal to do something similar. Indeed, it's unlikely they will be able to maintain the sort of intensity managed by Les Bleus, but the premise remains: Have the All Blacks got the mental strength and clarity of thought to do it in a quarter-final when they failed so badly here in a game they didn't need to win?

Again, at this rate it appears unlikely, which means the All Blacks, having lost their first ever pool game, are heading towards their worst ever World Cup campaign.

Before we get to that point let's consider what Cane's absence meant because the All Blacks badly missed his voice — and no one can doubt that he is a trusted and highly valued leader in this team. They also could have done with his breakdown and defensive accuracy.

Dalton Papali'i can be a fine player but he doesn't possess the Test match temperament Cane does. It was Papali'i's off-the-ball push on an opponent which provided the penalty for France's first try, and he was very fortunate not to be penalised for playing the ball in a ruck when offside in another incident.

Mark Telea dives over for his second try which allowed the All Blacks to re-take the lead.

Mark Telea dives over for his second try which allowed the All Blacks to re-take the lead. (Source: Getty)

Strategically, the All Blacks switched from a willingness to kick the ball every time they received it to running it from their own territory, and the latter is fraught with danger in a high-stakes Test.

They couldn't seem to find the right balance on attack — and that's another decision-making failure — despite cutting apart France's re-shuffled midfield via Rieko Ioane the first time they got the ball.

Why the All Black's didn't feel the need to attack that channel in the middle of the field again beggars belief, but that's an area of expertise for Jordie Barrett, and his ability to challenge defenders through his sheer bulk and determination will free space for the likes of Telea, who was at his elusive best, and Will Jordan, who was not.

For all of Anton Lienert-Brown's qualities as a ball player, he was virtually anonymous after his early sleight-of-hand with Ioane and no one quite brings directness to a No.12 jersey than Barrett the younger.

In isolation, this defeat doesn't spell doomsday for the All Blacks' hopes in France, but their tournament takes on a different complexion when the setback is weighed with their horror show against the Springboks at Twickenham.

This morning those same frailties emerged: a lack of discipline in terms of conceding penalties (12, to France's remarkable four), poor skill execution under pressure (see Ethan de Groot's knock-on, Vaa'i's drop, Codie Taylor's pass into touch just before halftime, and Beauden Barrett's forward pass to Telea), and a general failure to adapt.

Foster predictably put on a brave face afterwards but from here he needs to become far more demanding in order to save his legacy.

Cam Roigard, not involved this morning, did his budding reputation as the All Blacks' second best halfback no harm and I would suggest Foster ask loose forward Ethan Blackadder to get on the next plane as Emoni Narawa's injury replacement, if he hasn't already.

The All Blacks need physicality and discipline. They may not have time to find the latter but the former at least is now a non-negotiable.

RugbyAll BlacksRugby World Cup

SHARE ME

More Stories

French President Macron jeered at opening ceremony for Rugby World Cup

French President Macron jeered at opening ceremony for Rugby World Cup

When it was Macron's turn to speak, the boos became so loud he was barely audible.

11:30am

Sacre Bleu! All the reaction to All Blacks defeat to France

Sacre Bleu! All the reaction to All Blacks defeat to France

The All Blacks broke an unwanted record this morning, losing a pool game at a World Cup for the first time ever.

10:01am

0:30

Ill-disciplined All Blacks fizzle out against France at World Cup

Ill-disciplined All Blacks fizzle out against France at World Cup

9:19am

0:30

Watch: Former coaches weigh in on crucial RWC curtain-raiser

Watch: Former coaches weigh in on crucial RWC curtain-raiser

8:10pm

1:56

Decorations up, costumes on for Rugby World Cup opener

Decorations up, costumes on for Rugby World Cup opener

7:12pm

3:10

Foster: All Blacks dismiss 'disruptive' Boks loss for RWC opener

Foster: All Blacks dismiss 'disruptive' Boks loss for RWC opener

4:29pm

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

13 mins ago

Medvedev ousts Alcaraz to reach US Open final where Djokovic awaits

Medvedev ousts Alcaraz to reach US Open final where Djokovic awaits

36 mins ago

Analysis: Muddled All Blacks edge closer to World Cup brink

Analysis: Muddled All Blacks edge closer to World Cup brink

3:24pm

Powerful 6.8 magnitude quake in Morocco kills at least 296

0:19

Powerful 6.8 magnitude quake in Morocco kills at least 296

3:17pm

One dead after collision with truck in Manawatū

One dead after collision with truck in Manawatū

2:56pm

ACT loses another candidate just weeks out from election

ACT loses another candidate just weeks out from election

2:27pm

Govt, council team up to tackle anti-social behaviour in Auckland

Govt, council team up to tackle anti-social behaviour in Auckland

More from Entertainment

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Jimmy Fallon apologises after reports of 'toxic work environment'

Sixteen current and former staffers told Rolling Stone that Fallon's erratic behaviour spoiled their "dream" of working in late-night television.

11:23am

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen postpones shows citing peptic ulcers

Bruce Springsteen announced on his website that he was postponing shows for the remainder of the month while he is treated for symptoms of “peptic ulcer disease.”

Fri, Sep 8

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Drake says highly anticipated new album will arrive this month

Fri, Sep 8

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Meet the talented boy drumming up a storm in Upper Hutt

Thu, Sep 7

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Freddie Mercury's piano fetches over $3m at lucrative auction

Thu, Sep 7