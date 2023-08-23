England captain Owen Farrell suspended for first 2 games of World Cup

England captain Owen Farrell will miss the team's first two matches at the Rugby World Cup after the sport's global governing body was successful with its appeal against the decision to overturn a red card he received against Wales in a warm-up game.

Farrell was handed a four-match ban by an appeal committee.

The final two matches of that suspension cover the World Cup fixtures against Argentina on September 10 and Japan on September 18, England's hardest two games in Pool D.

Farrell was initially yellow-carded for the high, dangerous tackle on Wales flanker Taine Basham in England’s 19-17 win in the World Cup warm-up game at Twickenham on August 12.

It was later upgraded to a red card after video review but an independent judicial committee said that decision was wrong, citing a “sudden and significant change in direction from the ball carrier” before Farrell attempted the tackle.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid widespread surprise and dismay at the decision of the disciplinary panel in an era when there's so much focus on head injuries in the game, World Rugby reviewed the committee’s full written decision and launched an appeal.

The appeal committee unanimously determined that in the original hearing, the disciplinary panel “should have considered the attempt of the player [Farrell] to wrap his opponent in the tackle. This point did not feature in the original decision.”

That meant Farrell's tackle was illegal and the decision to downgrade the red card to a yellow card was “manifestly wrong.”

The red card was therefore upheld.

He was given a six-match ban that was reduced to four because of Farrell's “acceptance of foul play, clear demonstration of remorse and his good character.”

Farrell has form for high tackles - he has made three high-profile ones resulting in bans, including in January.

He will also be suspended for England's final warm-up game, against Fiji at Twickenham on Sunday and retrospectively was banned for the loss to Ireland in Dublin on Sunday, from which Farrell was stood down anyway.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will be available again for England's final pool games at the World Cup against Chile and Samoa.

The World Cup in France starts on September 9.