Titahi Bay death: Police following 'strong lines of inquiry'

9:25pm
Officers were called to the scene in Titahi Bay just before 6pm on Friday, July 7.

Officers were called to the scene in Titahi Bay just before 6pm on Friday, July 7. (Source: 1News)

Homicide investigators are "following strong lines of inquiry" into the death of a man in Porirua in early July, police say.

Barry Hall, 44, was found dead at an Owhiti St address in Titahi Bay on Friday, July 7.

Two months on, Detective Senior Sergeant Peter Middlemiss said today investigators believe the person responsible for Hall's death was known to him.

"There are still people who know what happened that are yet to come forward," he said.

Investigators particularly want to hear from anyone who was in the Owhiti St area on the afternoon/evening of July 7 and who may have heard or seen something relevant to the investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact 105 or call Crime Stoppers anonymously.

