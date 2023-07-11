Porirua suspicious death: Police release name of dead man

Police have released the name of a man who died in Porirua's Titahi Bay last week.

The death of Barry Hall, 44, is still being treated as suspicious, according to police today.

Officers were called to the Owhiti Street address shortly before 6pm on Friday. Hall was found dead at the scene.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death remains ongoing," a police spokesperson said. "A post-mortem examination was completed yesterday and at this stage, the death is still being treated as suspicious.

"We are continuing to appeal for information from the public.

"Anyone who might have information about what has occurred, or who saw anything unusual in the area at the time is asked to contact police."

People with information have been urged to call 105 and quote file number 230707/1182.