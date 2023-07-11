New Zealand
1News

Porirua suspicious death: Police release name of dead man

7:02pm

Police have released the name of a man who died in Porirua's Titahi Bay last week.

The death of Barry Hall, 44, is still being treated as suspicious, according to police today.

Officers were called to the Owhiti Street address shortly before 6pm on Friday. Hall was found dead at the scene.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death remains ongoing," a police spokesperson said. "A post-mortem examination was completed yesterday and at this stage, the death is still being treated as suspicious.

"We are continuing to appeal for information from the public.

"Anyone who might have information about what has occurred, or who saw anything unusual in the area at the time is asked to contact police."

People with information have been urged to call 105 and quote file number 230707/1182.

New ZealandWellingtonCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Whakaari owners made $1m profit a year before eruption

Whakaari owners made $1m profit a year before eruption

The court heard Whakaari Management Limited had also explored the possibility of overnight stays, including glamping, on the island.

6:21pm

4:23

Bendy buses may hit capital's streets to help on busiest route

Bendy buses may hit capital's streets to help on busiest route

Bendy buses may be a new transport option as the council tries to increase capacity on a popular bus route.

12:42pm

3:01

Auckland aggravated robbery sees victim hit, kicked in head

Auckland aggravated robbery sees victim hit, kicked in head

11:11am

Man sought after Akl kidnapping hands himself into police

Man sought after Akl kidnapping hands himself into police

7:38am

Two arrested during gang funeral procession in South Auckland

Two arrested during gang funeral procession in South Auckland

Mon, Jul 10

Lawyer charged with falsely claiming $450k from legal support scheme

Lawyer charged with falsely claiming $450k from legal support scheme

Mon, Jul 10

Latest

Popular

21 mins ago

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

6:56

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

39 mins ago

Girl, 10, auctioning off chip with heart-shaped hole on Trade Me

3:39

Girl, 10, auctioning off chip with heart-shaped hole on Trade Me

49 mins ago

Former All Black Hayman seriously injured in training accident

Former All Black Hayman seriously injured in training accident

7:02pm

Porirua suspicious death: Police release name of dead man

0:36

Porirua suspicious death: Police release name of dead man

6:38pm

ACT MP to retire from Parliament

ACT MP to retire from Parliament

6:38pm

KiwiSaver 'gender gap' increases 5% in one year

2:09

KiwiSaver 'gender gap' increases 5% in one year
1
2
3
4
5
6