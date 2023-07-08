'Suspicious' death in Porirua's Titahi Bay, police investigate

A man's death in Porirua's Titahi Bay last night is being treated as "suspicious" by police.

Officers were called to the Owhiti Street address shortly before 6pm yesterday.

A man was found dead at the scene, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"The death is currently being treated as suspicious, and police are making further inquiries at the address.

"There are cordons in place while officers work at the scene," the spokesperson added.

The scene examination is expected to continue today.