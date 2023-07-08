New Zealand
1News

'Suspicious' death in Porirua's Titahi Bay, police investigate

6:23am
Officers were called to the Owhiti Street address shortly before 6pm yesterday.

Officers were called to the Owhiti Street address shortly before 6pm yesterday. (Source: 1News)

A man's death in Porirua's Titahi Bay last night is being treated as "suspicious" by police.

Officers were called to the Owhiti Street address shortly before 6pm yesterday.

A man was found dead at the scene, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

"The death is currently being treated as suspicious, and police are making further inquiries at the address.

"There are cordons in place while officers work at the scene," the spokesperson added.

The scene examination is expected to continue today.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeWellington

SHARE ME

More Stories

Three arrested after aggravated burglary at Napier jewellery store

Three arrested after aggravated burglary at Napier jewellery store

A 19-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old face a range of charges. Another youth is wanted, police said.

45 mins ago

'Barking good result' - Dog stolen from ChCh shelter found safe

'Barking good result' - Dog stolen from ChCh shelter found safe

A 47-year-old has been arrested after Buddy the dog was stolen from his Woolston shelter.

6:14pm

Man dies in Porirua's Titahi Bay after diving from boat

Man dies in Porirua's Titahi Bay after diving from boat

3:31pm

Auckland driver has fake gun pointed at them on highway

Auckland driver has fake gun pointed at them on highway

9:18am

Jack Tame: The missing piece of the law and order debate

Jack Tame: The missing piece of the law and order debate

Fri, Jul 7

3:47

5 cars used in Thames ram-raid driven through shopping centre

5 cars used in Thames ram-raid driven through shopping centre

Thu, Jul 6

0:30

Latest

Popular

16 mins ago

Racist Texas Walmart shooter gets 90 consecutive life sentences

Racist Texas Walmart shooter gets 90 consecutive life sentences

45 mins ago

Three arrested after aggravated burglary at Napier jewellery store

Three arrested after aggravated burglary at Napier jewellery store

7:15am

Britney Spears hit herself in the face in NBA star fracas

Britney Spears hit herself in the face in NBA star fracas

6:57am

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Christchurch

One dead after single-vehicle crash in Christchurch

6:45am

The Ashes: Australia's fragile lead over England extended

The Ashes: Australia's fragile lead over England extended

6:23am

'Suspicious' death in Porirua's Titahi Bay, police investigate

'Suspicious' death in Porirua's Titahi Bay, police investigate
1
2
3
4
5
6