Titahi Bay death being treated as homicide - police

The "suspicious" death of 44-year-old Barry Hall in Porirua's Titahi Bay earlier this month has now become a homicide investigation.

Detective senior sergeant Peter Middlemiss said inquiries were ongoing into the circumstances behind Hall's death on Friday, 7 July.

"We are continuing to appeal for information from the public to assist our enquiries," he said in a statement this afternoon.

"We particularly want to hear from anyone who was in the Owhiti Street area on the afternoon/evening of Friday, July 7 who may have seen or heard something relevant to the investigation."

Police were called to an Owhiti St address around 6pm that evening where Hall was found dead at the scene.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact 105 and cite file number 230707/1182.

Information can also be supplied anonymously through Crime Stopper by dialling 0800 555 111.