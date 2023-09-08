Govt steps in to help migrant workers stranded with no work

The Government is stepping in to help migrant workers stranded with no work who arrived in New Zealand on its accredited employer work visa scheme.

It comes after recent reports that many of them are living in overcrowded accommodation, struggling to make ends meet.

"We are ensuring the immediate welfare needs of this group of Indian and Bangladeshi nationals are being met by providing temporary accommodation and a basic allowance," Immigration New Zealand's (INZ) Steve Watson said today.

INZ said the "interim package of support will be provided to the group of identified migrants". The package includes.

Accommodation in a motel.

Approximately $220 per person, per week of living cost support payments in the form of a payment card.

A statement on INZ's website also outlined how Government agencies have been providing support to these migrant workers since INZ became aware of their situation on August 13, this year.

"The Government is concerned about these cases of migrant workers in difficult circumstances, we take their wellbeing and any allegations of migrant exploitation and fraud seriously," Watson said.

An INZ investigation recently found 144 migrants who were living in crammed and unsanitary conditions in 10 houses across Auckland.