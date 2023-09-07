New Zealand
Three teens charged after failed Hamilton ram-raids

58 mins ago
Three people have been arrested following two attempted burglaries in Hamilton this morning.

Three people have been arrested following two attempted burglaries in Hamilton this morning. (Source: Police)

Three teens have been arrested in Hamilton after police alleged they failed to ram-raid two stores overnight, resulting in a "brief pursuit" with a car spiked by officers.

Detective Senior Sergeant Terri Wilson said officers were called to Borman Road around 2am to reports of a vehicle being rammed into a store.

Wilson said "the three occupants of the vehicle then attempted to gain entry into the store" but failed, causing "significant damage to the glass exterior" in the process.

"After failing to gain entry, the group then fled the scene in a second vehicle."

The teens then allegedly failed to break into another store, causing "further damage" at a building on Braid Road.

"After driving away from the second store, they were sighted by police on Victoria Street and were signalled to stop, however they failed to do so," Wilson said.

"Police then initiated a brief pursuit and deployed road spikes which were successful in bringing it to stop on Aurora Terrace.

"The three offenders then fled the scene on foot, with one of the offenders stealing another vehicle parked nearby.

"Another pursuit was engaged by police in an attempt to stop the vehicle.

"Shortly after, the vehicle was located in Fairview Downs and the driver was arrested and taken into custody without further issues. Following enquiries, the two other offenders were located and arrested a short time later."

Two 18-year-olds and a 16-year-old are due to appear in Hamilton Youth Court today on several charges including burglary, unlawfully taking a vehicle and failing to stop.

