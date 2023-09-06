New Zealand
1News

Women accused of stealing $40k worth of goods from Akl supermarkets

6 mins ago
Shopping basket in supermarket.

Shopping basket in supermarket. (Source: istock.com)

Two women have been arrested after they allegedly stole upwards of $40,000 worth of products from Auckland supermarkets in the past two months.

Police said the women, aged 22 and 26, are being held in custody and are facing 29 theft charges, after being arrested late last week.

"Officers saw a vehicle driving with a smashed rear windscreen and when the vehicle was stopped, they recognised the females inside as offenders wanted in relation to numerous shoplifting incidents," a police spokesperson said.

"They were taken into custody without incident."

Senior Sergeant Guy Baldwin added: "The arrests were a result of a great coordinated response from our frontline staff and investigators, holding these [alleged] high-volume offenders to account and preventing further victimisation."

Manager of the police's national retail investigation support unit, Matt Tierney, alleged the two women "targeted a range of products".

“We'd like to thank retailers and the community for alerting police to many of these offences," he said in a media release.

The two women will appear in the Auckland District Court later this month.

It comes after a group of people were caught by police after allegedly loading up shopping trolleys with goods and walking off during an Auckland shoplifting spree earlier this week.

Police said the shoplifting happened at Botany Town Centre around 4pm on Monday.

"Police received a report of a group of people allegedly loading up trolleys worth of goods at various stores in Botany Town Centre and walking off without paying," police said in a statement.

A mall security guard followed the group then searched their bags and found a number of stolen items as well as a machete and an axe.

"The group was escorted off site and police were quickly notified," Inspector Rakana Cook said.

Botany Town Centre.

Botany Town Centre. (Source: Google Maps)

The group of five then allegedly went to another store nearby where they again loaded up a trolley and took off.

"They have exited the store through a backdoor and made their way down to Chapel Road, where our staff quickly took them into custody without incident," Cook said.

The stolen items were returned to the stores.

New ZealandAucklandCrime and Justice

SHARE ME

More Stories

Person dies at South Auckland workplace

Person dies at South Auckland workplace

WorkSafe has been advised and is looking into the death.

34 mins ago

Watch: Person steals taxidermy kiwi from Auckland primary school

Watch: Person steals taxidermy kiwi from Auckland primary school

The kiwi was the only thing stolen after the person smashed their way inside.

4:23pm

1:00

Akl axe-attack accused pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

Akl axe-attack accused pleads not guilty by reason of insanity

2:50pm

2:10

Yanfei Bao: New areas searched for missing Christchurch woman

Yanfei Bao: New areas searched for missing Christchurch woman

2:37pm

More migrant work visa scam victims identified

More migrant work visa scam victims identified

1:40pm

17:32

'Dropkick' - Man arrested after multiple fires in Huntly

'Dropkick' - Man arrested after multiple fires in Huntly

10:52am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

2 mins ago

Three sisters receive moko kauae by traditional uhi method

4:20

Three sisters receive moko kauae by traditional uhi method

6 mins ago

Women accused of stealing $40k worth of goods from Akl supermarkets

Women accused of stealing $40k worth of goods from Akl supermarkets

34 mins ago

Person dies at South Auckland workplace

Person dies at South Auckland workplace

44 mins ago

Lead, mercury fears fuel seaweed tonic warning

Lead, mercury fears fuel seaweed tonic warning

4:23pm

Watch: Person steals taxidermy kiwi from Auckland primary school

1:00

Watch: Person steals taxidermy kiwi from Auckland primary school

4:02pm

Campaign trail: Hipkins tickles a robot, Luxon serves ice cream

2:09

Campaign trail: Hipkins tickles a robot, Luxon serves ice cream

More from Entertainment

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

The Crown 'to end with King Charles' second wedding'

Netflix's hit royal drama will come to an end later this year when the sixth and final season airs on the streaming service.

1:56pm

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

'Irretrievably broken': Joe Jonas files for divorce from Sophie Turner

The 34-year-old singer submitted a petition in Miami, Florida, on Tuesday to officially end his four-year marriage to the actress.

1:12pm

Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

Cop nabs The Hoff and Rhys Darby on Stewart Island / Rakiura

12:11pm

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

UK rock duo Royal Blood announce return to NZ

11:41am

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Tue, Sep 5