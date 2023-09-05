Group load up trolleys and walk off in Auckland shoplifting spree

A group of people were caught by police after allegedly loading up shopping trolleys with goods and walking off during an Auckland shoplifting spree.

Police said the shoplifting happened at Botany Town Centre around 4pm yesterday.

"Police received a report of a group of people allegedly loading up trolleys worth of goods at various stores in Botany Town Centre and walking off without paying," police said in a statement.

A mall security guard followed the group then searched their bags and found a number of stolen items as well as a machete and an axe.

"The group was escorted off site and police were quickly notified," Inspector Rakana Cook said.

The group of five then allegedly went to another store nearby where they again loaded up a trolley and took off.

"They have exited the store through a backdoor and made their way down to Chapel Road, where our staff quickly took them into custody without incident," Cook said.

The stolen items were returned to the stores.

A 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with shoplifting.

An 18-year-old female will appear in Manukau District Court later this week and one other person has been referred to Youth Aid Services.

Police didn't reveal what happened to the fifth member of the group.