Commission seeks 'please explain' over petrol price 'anomalies'

55 mins ago
The Commerce Commission is wanting answers from petrol companies over what it calls "anomalies" in retail fuel pricing over the first year of a new regulatory regime.

Following a market study into the fuel sector, the Government established a regulatory regime aimed at promoting competition in the industry in an attempt to benefit consumers.

Some of the pricing levels and variations were "concerning, with no clear underlying factors".

It was seeking information from fuel companies on how they are setting prices, in a bid to find out if the prices can be justified based on costs or other factors.

“We are seeing wide variations in prices both between and within cities, and these pricing differences do not appear to be explained by differences in the underlying costs," Small said.

"We’re writing to all the major fuel companies in New Zealand to ask them to please explain what we’ve seen in some of the pricing levels observed as part of our analysis feeding into Quarterly Fuel Monitoring Reports.

"In a competitive market, we’d expect to see prices at the pump reflect the cost of supplying fuel at the pump, whereas what we are seeing is retailers in some towns and cities charging a lot more for what is essentially the same product with similar cost components."

