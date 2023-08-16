Petrol prices rise above $3 a litre, hitting Kiwis hard

Petrol prices across the country have risen above $3 per litre, nearly two months after the Government’s fuel tax subsidy came to an end.

The subsidy, which shaved off 25 cents at the pump, was introduced last March amid concerns around the cost of living crisis.

Now, the petrol price increase is hitting some Kiwis hard, with one Uber driver telling 1News he’s struggling to make ends meet after paying over $300 on petrol per week.

"In $10, I'm only earning about $4 after tax, car maintenance and fuel, and Uber commission," he said.

"After all expenses, I'll end up around $200 if I'm lucky – if I'm lucky."

ADVERTISEMENT

In the last six weeks, prices at the pump have jumped around 55 cents per litre, the Automobile Association said.

AA fuel spokesman Terry Collins said there are a number of factors at play.

"The international price of crude has gone up about $10 a barrel. That's because of those production cuts that the Saudis had indicated earlier," he said.

"Although the market didn't initially react to it, it now appears to be with the price slowly creeping up."

Petrol prices are on the rise (illustration). (Source: 1News)

Experts predict the lift in crude oil prices is only set to continue.

"I think the Saudis would be happy with $100 [per barrel]," Collins said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"To balance their budget, they need to sell it at $91 US a barrel, so we've still got some upward expectations on it."

The Uber driver is now considering moving his family to Australia.

"If it's going to go up, I don't know what I'm going to do. I don't think I can continue like this, driving Uber," he said.