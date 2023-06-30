Politics
1News

Petrol stations slammed as Govt fuel subsidy comes to an end

4:19pm

Massive lines of vehicles crammed into petrol stations today as the Government wraps up its fuel tax subsidy.

A mandated discount of 25 cents per litre is set to end after being introduced in March of last year during soaring prices.

People lined up to fill their cars, some bringing gas canisters and a number of people telling 1News they would be making multiple trips.

"Everything is going up. We've got family, we've got kids, so we might as well be able to fill up now," one person said.

Another driver pulling into West Auckland's Costco said he'd be back tomorrow, making sure he could get his last litres of discounted petrol before the subsidy ends.

"If it's cheaper, get it now," he told 1News.

The diesel road user charge discount of 36% will also be finishing from tomorrow.

Other schemes on their final day include half-price public transport, which will once again be full-price for those aged 25 and up, and free for kids under 13.

Speaking to Breakfast this morning, Gull New Zealand's Dave Bodger said that while he can't announce how much fuel will cost at his stations, it won't be super high.

"Everybody's asking me that, I can say that our prices [the company's costs] are put up by the Government at midnight tonight," he said.

"When the excise dropped, we dropped all of our controlled service stations between midnight and half-past midnight.

"Petrol's not gonna go over $3 a litre," he said. "Not for our sites."

He said prices won't be at the level they were last March, "when Mr Putin put himself in to bat".

At a media standup in China, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins acknowledged that "no increase in costs for anything is welcome".

Chris Hipkins speaks to media in China.

Chris Hipkins speaks to media in China. (Source: 1News)

He said that petrol prices are now lower than they were when the Government introduced the subsidy, which is why the policy is ending.

"It is money that we need in order to maintain the roads, build the roads.

"We've continued it for as long as we can financially," he said.

New ZealandCost of LivingTransportPolitics

SHARE ME

More Stories

Painful parking: School traffic drives principal to despair

Painful parking: School traffic drives principal to despair

An Auckland primary school principal has issued multiple warnings to his school community over inconsiderate parking and driving but it doesn't seem to be working.

2:32pm

Busy section of SH1 north of Auckland to stay closed over weekend

Busy section of SH1 north of Auckland to stay closed over weekend

Waka Kotahi acknowledged the fact it might impact some families travelling away as school holidays begin.

12:14pm

0:18

'They'd better not be': Warning to drivers on fuel subsidy's last day

'They'd better not be': Warning to drivers on fuel subsidy's last day

8:44am

4:21

Jack Tame: Why don't politicians act on our most harmful drug?

Jack Tame: Why don't politicians act on our most harmful drug?

5:40am

Families of drink-driving victims call for harsher penalties

Families of drink-driving victims call for harsher penalties

7:55pm

2:05

Inside Parliament: Another minister facing questions

Inside Parliament: Another minister facing questions

7:17pm

More Stories

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

AA's advice to Kiwi drivers as fuel subsidies come to an end

AA's advice to Kiwi drivers as fuel subsidies come to an end

Wed, Jun 21

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

$30m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over to Big Wednesday

Sat, Jun 24

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Latest

Popular

12 mins ago

Queenstown's new Skyline gondola launches

Queenstown's new Skyline gondola launches

37 mins ago

Virgin galactic blasts off with first commercial flight

Virgin galactic blasts off with first commercial flight

38 mins ago

'Not so windy' Wellington? Capital enjoys unusually calm autumn

'Not so windy' Wellington? Capital enjoys unusually calm autumn

4:50pm

Kevin Costner says ex wants $400k in child support for plastic surgery

Kevin Costner says ex wants $400k in child support for plastic surgery

4:19pm

Petrol stations slammed as Govt fuel subsidy comes to an end

0:54

Petrol stations slammed as Govt fuel subsidy comes to an end

4:19pm

Wozniacki returning to tennis three years after retiring

Wozniacki returning to tennis three years after retiring
1
2
3
4
5
6