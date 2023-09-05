Politics
1News

Former Wellington mayor to run for NZ First

2:52pm
Andy Foster.

Andy Foster. (Source: 1News)

Former Wellington mayor Andy Foster will contest the Mana electorate for New Zealand First, party leader Winston Peters has announced.

Foster has previously been a candidate for the party, most recently in 2017, before he held the Wellington mayoralty for a single term between 2019 and 2022.

He lost to Greens candidate Tory Whanau last year.

Peters announced Foster's candidacy for the party at a business conference in Wellington this afternoon.

He said in a subsequent media release: "As a former mayor of our capital city, Andy has an exceptional resume and level of professional and governance experience that will be an asset to the team.

"Andy is recognised for his leadership in transport, urban planning, and finance. He spearheaded the world-leading restoration of Wellington’s natural environment and is well known for his long-term involvement in Zealandia eco-sanctuary."

Foster was ranked 18th on New Zealand First's list in 2017, which wasn't enough for him to enter Parliament.

He said today: "I want to be part of a New Zealand First team working constructively within a much better government, getting stuck into getting our country back.

"I believe New Zealand First as the party of the centre can also play a unique role in moderating extreme policies or wild policy swings with all the effects that has on people's lives."

The New Zealand First candidate will be up against Labour MP Barbara Edmonds and National's Frances Hughes in the Mana electorate.

Since its establishment in 1996, the electorate has only been won by Labour candidates and is considered a safe seat for the party.

"Like most New Zealanders I believe we are going in the wrong direction," Foster said.

"We need a change, a reset, and a new beginning."

In 2019, the then-city councillor won the Wellington mayoralty by just 62 votes over the Labour-backed incumbent Justin Lester.

Foster won with the support of Sir Peter Jackson, with whom he had been allied in the fight over the controversial Shelly Bay development — which was finally settled this week.

New ZealandWellingtonPoliticsYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

'What next!' Helen Clark stunned at Seymour's Kate Sheppard quip

'What next!' Helen Clark stunned at Seymour's Kate Sheppard quip

ACT's leader was asked if the leader of the New Zealand women's suffrage movement would have voted for him after Seymour brought her up at a debate.

1:43pm

0:47

Full video: Luxon speaks from Wellington’s Basin Reserve

Full video: Luxon speaks from Wellington’s Basin Reserve

National has pledged to start work on a second Mt Victoria tunnel, should it be in Government next term.

12:57pm

Nats plan to start second Mt Vic Tunnel in first term if elected

Nats plan to start second Mt Vic Tunnel in first term if elected

11:44am

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media after visiting Wellington school

Full video: Hipkins speaks to media after visiting Wellington school

11:38am

ACT calls for Govt 'productivity lens' over climate, Treaty focus

ACT calls for Govt 'productivity lens' over climate, Treaty focus

10:30am

New medical school a 'present' to future National govt - uni boss

New medical school a 'present' to future National govt - uni boss

9:04am

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

7 mins ago

Kiwi triathlete slams into barrier in scary bike crash

0:11

Kiwi triathlete slams into barrier in scary bike crash

20 mins ago

ERA told to 'f*** off' after worker 'dismissed' in group chat

ERA told to 'f*** off' after worker 'dismissed' in group chat

41 mins ago

Tiger at Auckland Zoo gives birth to stillborn cub, kills the other

Tiger at Auckland Zoo gives birth to stillborn cub, kills the other

47 mins ago

Russian swimmers set strict rules for competing at Paris Games

Russian swimmers set strict rules for competing at Paris Games

2:52pm

Former Wellington mayor to run for NZ First

2:13

Former Wellington mayor to run for NZ First

2:40pm

South Island cafe fined $36k for multiple employment breaches

South Island cafe fined $36k for multiple employment breaches

More from Entertainment

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

Kanye West banned for life from Venice boats after indecent exposure

West was photographed with his pants down during a boat ride in Italy with his 28-year-old "wife".

12:50pm

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

Insider gives update on Kourtney Kardashian's health after hospital scare

The 44-year-old reality star is expecting a baby with her rock star husband Travis Barker, and his band had to postpone a string of tour dates when she took ill on Friday.

11:10am

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

Smash Mouth frontman Steve Harwell dies at 56

5:17am

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

Fans emotional as Aerosmith begins farewell tour in Philadelphia

5:00am

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner reportedly headed for divorce

Mon, Sep 4