Former Wellington mayor to run for NZ First

Former Wellington mayor Andy Foster will contest the Mana electorate for New Zealand First, party leader Winston Peters has announced.

Foster has previously been a candidate for the party, most recently in 2017, before he held the Wellington mayoralty for a single term between 2019 and 2022.

He lost to Greens candidate Tory Whanau last year.

Peters announced Foster's candidacy for the party at a business conference in Wellington this afternoon.

He said in a subsequent media release: "As a former mayor of our capital city, Andy has an exceptional resume and level of professional and governance experience that will be an asset to the team.

"Andy is recognised for his leadership in transport, urban planning, and finance. He spearheaded the world-leading restoration of Wellington’s natural environment and is well known for his long-term involvement in Zealandia eco-sanctuary."

Foster was ranked 18th on New Zealand First's list in 2017, which wasn't enough for him to enter Parliament.

He said today: "I want to be part of a New Zealand First team working constructively within a much better government, getting stuck into getting our country back.

"I believe New Zealand First as the party of the centre can also play a unique role in moderating extreme policies or wild policy swings with all the effects that has on people's lives."

The New Zealand First candidate will be up against Labour MP Barbara Edmonds and National's Frances Hughes in the Mana electorate.

Since its establishment in 1996, the electorate has only been won by Labour candidates and is considered a safe seat for the party.

"Like most New Zealanders I believe we are going in the wrong direction," Foster said.

"We need a change, a reset, and a new beginning."

In 2019, the then-city councillor won the Wellington mayoralty by just 62 votes over the Labour-backed incumbent Justin Lester.

Foster won with the support of Sir Peter Jackson, with whom he had been allied in the fight over the controversial Shelly Bay development — which was finally settled this week.