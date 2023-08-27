Politics
Chris Hipkins rules out working with NZ First, Winston Peters

34 mins ago
Chris Hipkins speaks in Parliament.

(Source: Getty)

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has ruled out forming a coalition with NZ First and its leader Winston Peters after the election.

Hipkins used the announcement to unleash an attack on National's Christopher Luxon — who hasn't ruled out working with Peters — and to criticise NZ First, which he said had become "more interested in toilets than the issues that really matter."

Additionally, he went on the attack against ACT's "radical craziness" in a bid to attack a potential National-ACT-NZ First coalition.

The most recent 1News Verian poll showed Peters within spitting distance of returning to Parliament, with his party holding around 4% of the party vote. Other polls, though none carried out by a major broadcaster, have shown NZ First above the 5% threshold.

Hipkins made the announcement from Parliament alongside his party's deputy leader Kelvin Davis and president Jill Day.

"Division isn’t a path to progress, and it’s just not how I operate," he said.

"In this campaign, I will promote a message of unity and intend to work with parties and leaders that think the same. That doesn’t mean I won’t criticise my opposition, in fact I must... But I won’t seek to divide our communities."

Hipkins said New Zealand First "has become a party more interested in toilets than the issues that really matter".

"Labour has worked with Winston Peters and New Zealand First in government twice," he said.

"We’re the only party New Zealand First have managed to complete a full term of Government with, but the rhetoric I’m hearing from Winston Peters in this election means I just don’t see any compatibility with my vision for an inclusive, progressive and prosperous society.

"Winston Peters and New Zealand First are a force for instability and chaos, and that’s the last thing the country needs right now."

Peters has previously ruled out working with Labour, however, has not ruled out working with National.

