Incumbent Andy Foster to run again for Wellington mayoralty

Source: 1News

Wellington's incumbent mayor Andy Foster has confirmed he is in the running for a second term, as the country heads towards the 2022 local body elections.

Andy Foster has reached out to the Government for its help.

Foster is among a handful of mayoral hopefuls to already put their name forward to lead the city, with Labour MP Paul Eagle and former Green Party chief of staff Tory Whanau also in the mix.

Foster said he is "100% committed to our city – anyone who knows me knows that".

"They know I understand the complexities and interconnections. This is not a simple role. It’s not about politics, or some other motivation – it’s just about Wellington and Wellingtonians."

Foster laid out his vision for a second term.

"In the next three years I will ensure we’re well underway with a transformational investment programme, partnering with Government to actively deliver the integrated housing, infrastructure and sustainable transport options our growing city needs – while enhancing communities, and doing this always in close collaboration with those communities," Foster said.

"We’ll finish strengthening loved older buildings and will open new icons."

New ZealandPoliticsWellington

