Encouraging signs despite Tall Blacks' loss to USA

The result may not have gone the Tall Blacks' way, but there's no other spectacle in international basketball that compares to playing the USA.

Right from when the US team stepped onto the court with over an hour to tip off, fans hovered around the stands taking in the sight of their heroes.

Yes, there was another team playing, the Tall Blacks — and even some of them had to double take when the likes of NBA-winning coaches Eric Spoelstra and Tyronn Lue emerged on the court for warm up.

Undoubtedly the biggest roar for the Kiwis was after they performed the haka, an enormous eruption from the Manila crowd in awe of New Zealand.

But that would be the last. The arena went into raptures when the likes of Austin Reaves, Paolo Banchero and Brandon Ingram were introduced to the crowd of 10 thousand at the Mall of Asia.

The Manila crowd obviously favoured the second-best side in the world.

Fans let out a huge roar any time there was a pretty pass, a dunk or a three pointer. This team's attraction even extended to the stadium announcer, who had to catch himself from saying "defence" over the loud speaker when New Zealand had the ball.

The Tall Blacks warming up before the game. (Source: 1News)

The first 10 minutes belonged to the Kiwis. Some slick shooting from Yanni Wetzell and clinical finishing from Shea Ili had the Tall Blacks out to a double digit lead. The USA's starting five struggled, with too many turnovers and missed shots.

But when Steve Kerr went to his bench, the likes of Paolo Banchero and Austin Reaves put on a dazzling display that had the Manila crowd back in full voice and the USA tuned in.

To the Tall Blacks' credit, they stayed within touching distance of the USA in the second quarter, with shooting from range key to that thanks to Izayah Le'afa. But for every Tall Blacks bucket it seemed the USA could do one better.

New Zealand was down by nine points at half time.

The fight and determination from the Kiwis couldn't be questioned, but as the game went on the deficit grew, with missed shots by the Tall Blacks punished quickly and repeatedly.

1News sports reporter Zion Dayal interviewing Paolo Banchero after the game. (Source: 1News)

Guard Flynn Cameron tried his best to spark something for the Kiwis, but it didn't quite land.

Again, whether it was from deep or laying it up, Reaves put on a show that sparked the Manila crowd into life.

"We played a little slow to start, that might be expected with it being our first game. I like how we finished and built good momentum heading into next game," USA forward Banchero told 1News.

In the end, the difference in class showed. To beat one of the best in the world, every missed shot is a big opportunity lost and every turnover feels like points conceded. The USA's big men were too strong and showed their dominance – but for times Dan Fotu, Wetzell and Finn Delany showed they could hold their own.

They even impressed USA forward and NBA Rookie of the Year Banchero.

"Man they're tough. Very physical, fearless, shot the ball well, drove the ball well. I was impressed honestly," Banchero said.

New Zealand ultimately went down 99 - 72, but nonetheless it was an encouraging start for the Kiwis.

Their shooting from range and their willingness not to let the scoreline blow out early against a team like the USA should hold them in good stead. But it doesn't get easier from here, with their last two pool games now must-wins against Jordan and Greece.

"They're definitely must-wins for us. We are looking at Jordan first and foremost. We'll recover, scout, and just try put our best foot forward," Ili said.

For the USA, it wasn't their most polished performance but certainly a platform they can work from.

Errors in execution let them down at times – but when it mattered most, they have the players to crawl back a ball game. The trademark US flair was on show and when it came off, you could see why this team is popular wherever they go.