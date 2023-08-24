Basketball
1News / Associated Press

FIBA Basketball World Cup guide: Who and how to watch

1:52pm
Tall Blacks Jordan Ngatai dribbles against Lebanon during a World Cup qualifier earlier this year.

Tall Blacks Jordan Ngatai dribbles against Lebanon during a World Cup qualifier earlier this year. (Source: Photosport)

The Basketball World Cup — FIBA’s biggest tournament — starts tomorrow, with the Tall Blacks set to take on some of the sport's biggest names.

The tournament is spread out across three countries for the first two rounds before all the biggest games get played in Manila to decide which nation will go home with gold medals and the Naismith Trophy on September 10.

Spain is the defending champion, having won in China four years ago. The US was only seventh in that tournament, its worst finish in a major international event. But the Americans have high hopes, and enter as the tournament favourites.

The Tall Blacks face the US in their first game on Saturday. While the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry aren't part of the squad, there are still plenty of NBA stars on the roster, including Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Tyrese Haliburton and Brandon Ingram.

Anthony Edwards is one of the biggest names on the US roster.

Anthony Edwards is one of the biggest names on the US roster. (Source: Getty)

Also in New Zealand's group are Jordan and Greece, with the latter missing superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo through injury.

Tournament schedule

The 32 teams were split into eight different groups of four. The top two teams from each group will make the second round. The top eight teams after the second round advance to the quarterfinals.

Here’s a list of all the opening games for all 32 teams:

Friday

Group A (at Manila): Angola vs. Italy, Dominican Republic vs. Philippines

Group D (at Manila): Mexico vs. Montenegro, Egypt vs. Lithuania

Group E (at Okinawa): Finland vs. Australia, Germany vs. Japan

Group H (at Jakarta): Latvia vs. Lebanon, Canada vs. France

Saturday

Group B (at Manila): South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, Serbia vs. China

Group C (at Manila): Jordan vs. Greece, US vs. New Zealand (12.40am Sunday NZT)

Group F (at Okinawa): Cape Verde vs. Georgia, Slovenia vs. Venezuela

Group G (at Jakarta): Iran vs. Brazil, Spain vs. Ivory Coast

Who are the players to watch?

Luka Doncic will be Slovenia's star at the World Cup.

Luka Doncic will be Slovenia's star at the World Cup. (Source: Getty)

Expect at least 20 of the 32 teams to have at least one NBA player on the roster. The US is the only team with all 12 players hailing from the NBA.

Canada has a slew of NBA talent, as would be expected, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk, Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Nickell Alexander-Walker and Dwight Powell.

Among the other big NBA names on non-US rosters: Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Karl-Anthony Towns (Dominican Republic), Jordan Clarkson (Philippines), Kyle Anderson (China), Rudy Gobert (France), Evan Fournier (France), Nicolas Batum (France), Davis Bertans (Latvia), Patty Mills (Australia), Joe Ingles (Australia), Lauri Markkanen (Finland), Josh Giddey (Australia), Josh Green (Australia), Matisse Thybulle (Australia), Dennis Schroder (Germany), Franz Wagner (Germany), Moritz Wagner (Germany), Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia) and Nikola Vucevic (Montenegro).

Rule differences

Those who are used to the NBA game will find some parts of the FIBA game confusing, particularly what constitutes basket interference or goaltending. In short, once a ball hits the rim, it’s fair game for either the offence or defence to hit it even while it remains in the cylinder.

The 3-point line is a bit closer, the ball is a bit smaller, players foul out on their fifth personal and the game doesn’t last as long. Quarters are 10 minutes, not 12 like in the NBA.

All of the Tall Blacks games as well as a number of big match-ups will be free to watch live on TVNZ+ and Duke.

Basketball

SHARE ME

More Stories

Tauihi basketball league attracting star power in second season

Tauihi basketball league attracting star power in second season

Australia captain Tess Madgen has signed a deal to play for the Northern Kahu this season, in what could be the start of big things for the new comp.

Sat, Aug 19

1:52

Breakers sign former Bunedesliga MVP, play down his height

Breakers sign former Bunedesliga MVP, play down his height

Parker Jackson-Cartwright will be the Breakers' smallest import in history at 5'9" but coach Mody Maor said there's more to a player than centimetres.

Wed, Aug 2

1:57

LeBron James says family 'safe and healthy' after son's cardiac arrest

LeBron James says family 'safe and healthy' after son's cardiac arrest

Fri, Jul 28

LeBron James' son goes into cardiac arrest at basketball practice

LeBron James' son goes into cardiac arrest at basketball practice

Wed, Jul 26

Dalton following late mum's example with energy on and off court

Dalton following late mum's example with energy on and off court

Sat, Jul 15

2:06

Delaney back at Breakers and wanting to add to club's resurgence

Delaney back at Breakers and wanting to add to club's resurgence

Thu, Jul 13

1:39

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

15 mins ago

Motu's trainer threatens to call off fight due to 'incompetent' ref

Motu's trainer threatens to call off fight due to 'incompetent' ref

22 mins ago

Air NZ boss says fares won't return to pre-pandemic levels

Air NZ boss says fares won't return to pre-pandemic levels

30 mins ago

Trump attacks rivals in Tucker Carlson interview, skips debate

Trump attacks rivals in Tucker Carlson interview, skips debate

46 mins ago

3-year-old girl shot through wall during NY shootout

3-year-old girl shot through wall during NY shootout

2:12pm

BREAKING

National MP stripped of portfolios over 'threatening' behaviour

National MP stripped of portfolios over 'threatening' behaviour

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

More from Entertainment

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Inside the new living situations of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

The pair have gone their separate ways amid their shock divorce.

10:00pm

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

Rolling Stones use bogus local newspaper ad to reveal next album

It will also be their first containing original songs since A Bigger Bang was released in 2005.

5:44pm

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Alleged stalker sees Drew Barrymore escorted offstage during panel

Wed, Aug 23

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Watch: Manurewa High School choir gives soulful performance

Wed, Aug 23

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Voice of Nintendo's Mario steps down for new role

Tue, Aug 22