FIBA Basketball World Cup guide: Who and how to watch

The Basketball World Cup — FIBA’s biggest tournament — starts tomorrow, with the Tall Blacks set to take on some of the sport's biggest names.

The tournament is spread out across three countries for the first two rounds before all the biggest games get played in Manila to decide which nation will go home with gold medals and the Naismith Trophy on September 10.

Spain is the defending champion, having won in China four years ago. The US was only seventh in that tournament, its worst finish in a major international event. But the Americans have high hopes, and enter as the tournament favourites.

The Tall Blacks face the US in their first game on Saturday. While the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry aren't part of the squad, there are still plenty of NBA stars on the roster, including Anthony Edwards, Mikal Bridges, Tyrese Haliburton and Brandon Ingram.

Anthony Edwards is one of the biggest names on the US roster. (Source: Getty)

Also in New Zealand's group are Jordan and Greece, with the latter missing superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo through injury.

Tournament schedule

The 32 teams were split into eight different groups of four. The top two teams from each group will make the second round. The top eight teams after the second round advance to the quarterfinals.

Here’s a list of all the opening games for all 32 teams:

Friday

Group A (at Manila): Angola vs. Italy, Dominican Republic vs. Philippines

Group D (at Manila): Mexico vs. Montenegro, Egypt vs. Lithuania

Group E (at Okinawa): Finland vs. Australia, Germany vs. Japan

Group H (at Jakarta): Latvia vs. Lebanon, Canada vs. France

Saturday

Group B (at Manila): South Sudan vs. Puerto Rico, Serbia vs. China

Group C (at Manila): Jordan vs. Greece, US vs. New Zealand (12.40am Sunday NZT)

Group F (at Okinawa): Cape Verde vs. Georgia, Slovenia vs. Venezuela

Group G (at Jakarta): Iran vs. Brazil, Spain vs. Ivory Coast

Who are the players to watch?

Luka Doncic will be Slovenia's star at the World Cup. (Source: Getty)

Expect at least 20 of the 32 teams to have at least one NBA player on the roster. The US is the only team with all 12 players hailing from the NBA.

Canada has a slew of NBA talent, as would be expected, including Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, RJ Barrett, Kelly Olynyk, Dillon Brooks, Lu Dort, Nickell Alexander-Walker and Dwight Powell.

Among the other big NBA names on non-US rosters: Luka Doncic (Slovenia), Karl-Anthony Towns (Dominican Republic), Jordan Clarkson (Philippines), Kyle Anderson (China), Rudy Gobert (France), Evan Fournier (France), Nicolas Batum (France), Davis Bertans (Latvia), Patty Mills (Australia), Joe Ingles (Australia), Lauri Markkanen (Finland), Josh Giddey (Australia), Josh Green (Australia), Matisse Thybulle (Australia), Dennis Schroder (Germany), Franz Wagner (Germany), Moritz Wagner (Germany), Bogdan Bogdanovic (Serbia) and Nikola Vucevic (Montenegro).

Rule differences

Those who are used to the NBA game will find some parts of the FIBA game confusing, particularly what constitutes basket interference or goaltending. In short, once a ball hits the rim, it’s fair game for either the offence or defence to hit it even while it remains in the cylinder.

The 3-point line is a bit closer, the ball is a bit smaller, players foul out on their fifth personal and the game doesn’t last as long. Quarters are 10 minutes, not 12 like in the NBA.

All of the Tall Blacks games as well as a number of big match-ups will be free to watch live on TVNZ+ and Duke.