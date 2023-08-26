Basketball
1News

FIBA World Cup: US wary of Tall Blacks' competitive spirit

By Zion Dayal, 1Sport Reporter
6:34am
The Tall Blacks pose for a photograph before a game against Japan in early August.

The Tall Blacks pose for a photograph before a game against Japan in early August. (Source: Getty)

They may be the five-time world champions and world's most popular basketball team, but the USA has the utmost respect for the Tall Blacks.

"They are a team full of competitors. If you give life to them, they can get that energy they play with and run with it," USA guard Austin Reaves told 1News.

At an open training session in Manila, the whole Team USA were available for media to speak to. Many of them said they're wary of New Zealand's deep shooting range, physicality and competitive edge.

"They got guys that can shoot the ball so it's going to be a challenge," USA forward Cameron Johnson said.

It will be just the second time the two sides meet in the World Cup, with the last coming in 2014. New Zealand lost 98-71.

"New Zealand plays hard no matter what, they're really impressive. Just the energy, the force they play with, we are expecting a big effort against us," USA coach Steve Kerr said.

Three-time NBA champion Tyronn Lue, now USA assistant coach, was relieved they don't have to figure out a game plan to stop Kiwi big man Steven Adams – who isn't a part of the New Zealand World Cup side.

"I'm glad he's not playing, he'd probably have 25 rebounds," Lue joked.

Lue's sentiment echoed by Phoenix Suns forward Johnson.

"Steve is a heck of a player, his physical presence. Man, he's probably the strongest guy in the league," Johnson said.

New Zealand are rank outsiders in this clash but even though this should be a routine win for the USA, the opportunity for smaller nations like New Zealand to play the USA is not lost on coach Kerr.

He was asked whether his team realise the effect they have on minor nations.

"One thing we learn is what a big deal it was for our opponents every time they faced us, because it's a chance to go against 12 NBA players, players they have watched and a now have a chance to beat the United States," Kerr said.

The game tips off at 12.40am tomorrow, New Zealand time.

