Camerons playing down 'special' FIBA World Cup campaign

By Zion Dayal, 1Sport Reporter
8:40pm

Surnames in New Zealand Basketball don’t get much bigger than Cameron and this weekend at the FIBA Basketball World Cup, there will be two of them in black - Pero and Flynn.

Cameron senior has a resume that speaks for itself, having led New Zealand to their best-ever finish in 2002 finishing fourth and also making the All-tournament team alongside some the game's superstars like Dirk Nowitzki and Yao Ming.

Since then, he's been inducted into the FIBA Hall of Fame and also taken over coaching the Tall Blacks but this weekend, the focus will shift to his son Flynn, who will play in his first World Cup and to make it even more memorable with his dad on the sidelines.

“It is special obviously [because] he's been there done that," Flynn told 1News.

"He's had a couple feats for basketball in New Zealand and outside of New Zealand so being his son and [seeing] that, it's cool.

“In terms of achievements he never talks about it super humble about all that."

The 23-year-old guard was a standout in New Zealand’s Asia Cup campaign last year, leading the team in points and assists which has ultimately earned him a chance to make his World Cup debut.

While his dad will be their right with him, the sentimentalities will be saved for a later date.

“I got to call him PC - that's his nickname with the team," Flynn said.

"Can't be calling him dad every time I see him on the court in front of everybody!"

The Tall Blacks take on five-time champions the USA in their first group match - a team Pero played in 2002.

“As a player it was such a long time ago, it’s a different era, playing and coaching is a lot different than what it used to be as well 10-20 years ago," Pero said.

"The US is a tall order and a tough challenge."

All of the Tall Blacks games as well as a number of big match-ups will be free to watch live on TVNZ+ and Duke.

