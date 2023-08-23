New Zealand
1News

What the future of community housing could look like

5:00am

A community living housing development in the heart of Auckland's Grey Lynn could be what the future of higher-density living looks like.

Cohaus is a grouping of apartments and homes that have community-minded living at the centre of its philosophy.

Living there are a group of 52, from babies to an 80-year-old.

The residents all live in their own units (made up of various sizes), which they’re able to customise and make feel like home, but everything outside the front door is shared.

Residents share a laundry, a garden, cars, and even a guest room.

It’s even won an architectural award.

The designer, Thom Gill, said it’s all about saving space and creating connections in the community.

“A shared laundry for example is you don't have a laundry in your house so you've just won yourself another square metre of space,” Gill said.

“But more importantly, you come out and do your laundry in a shared space and people see each other and they have a chat and simple things like that make you feel part of a bigger group or a community.”

He told Seven Sharp that while it may not be for everyone, it’s challenging the current philosophy of New Zealand housing.

“I don't think we're arguing that it's for everyone, but the philosophy around housing is very much 'my place, my space', firm boundaries,” Gill said.

"And this is tied to how expensive all our housing is, because when so much of your future and your asset base is tied up in your house then it's hard not to feel that way and we're just trying to.

“I think here demonstrate a slightly softer way to look at it all. And to go well, yes you have your own unit and your kitchen and your own living space and your own interiors - it's all yours but beyond that, maybe share.”

For the people living at Cohaus, it has been a very happy two years of co-existence.

“I think as our cities get denser we have to give up more and more of the Utopian kind-of house with a garden really private and intense and beautiful as fewer and fewer of us can have the means to achieve that,” resident Gill said.

“And at the same time, our environment is getting a bit more threatening with climate change.”

Now, Gill wants to see his ideas become more widespread.

“The idea of trying to create communities in housing developments like this I think is a great idea and should be taken more seriously, by developers and by councillors and the Government and so on.”

New ZealandAucklandProperty

SHARE ME

More Stories

Auckland pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car

Auckland pedestrian seriously injured after being hit by car

Police said a 42-year-old man was hit on Taharoto Rd in Takapuna.

5:14pm

Govt urged to bring more sport events to NZ as World Cup finishes

Govt urged to bring more sport events to NZ as World Cup finishes

More than 340,000 fans witnessed nine matches at Auckland's Eden Park.

2:49pm

4:09

Large rubbish pile dumped on Auckland street after truck fire

Large rubbish pile dumped on Auckland street after truck fire

10:11am

0:30

Allegedly stolen vehicle rams police car north of Auckland

Allegedly stolen vehicle rams police car north of Auckland

8:48am

Mortgages eat up half of income despite cheaper houses - research

Mortgages eat up half of income despite cheaper houses - research

7:33am

Auckland on-street parking prices being hiked

Auckland on-street parking prices being hiked

Mon, Aug 21

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

5 mins ago

Death toll hits 20 as Greece wildfires rage

Death toll hits 20 as Greece wildfires rage

17 mins ago

New Zealand artwork could fetch record-breaking $2.5m

2:02

New Zealand artwork could fetch record-breaking $2.5m

40 mins ago

Eight saved after 12 hours dangling in cable car in Pakistan

Eight saved after 12 hours dangling in cable car in Pakistan

5:41am

US police officer out of job after arresting 10yo for public urination

US police officer out of job after arresting 10yo for public urination

5:00am

What rights do consumers have to ask for second opinion for repairs?

8:18

What rights do consumers have to ask for second opinion for repairs?

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years