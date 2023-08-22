'No breakdancing' - New Crusaders coach Penney on replacing Razor

New Crusaders coach Rob Penney is preparing to play the majority of next season without midfielder Braydon Ennor following the All Black’s knee injury in the recent victory over the Wallabies.

Ennor injured his ACL just before halftime of the dramatic Bledisloe Cup victory in Dunedin, a huge blow to his World Cup hopes and one which will heavily impact his next Super Rugby Pacific season.

“There is still light at the end of the tunnel for him,” Penney told media at the franchise's Rugby Park headquarters today in his first official appearance as Crusaders head coach..

“But it does mean we’ll be without him for a large part of the campaign. Again, as the boys found last season, it will test the depth.”

Scott Robertson, who led the Crusaders to seven consecutive titles and won this year’s championship by masterminding a grand final victory over the Chiefs in Hamilton, went deep into the squad’s roster this year due to injuries.

Penney added that he has a couple of spots to fill on the roster, including a back-up first-five for Fergus Burke and 20-year-old Taha Kemara in the wake of Richie Mo’unga’s post-World Cup departure for Japan. Veteran lock Sam Whitelock is also leaving.

“We’ve got some wonderfully young talented 10s,” Penney said. “Fergus is now someone who is starting to establish himself and we’re hopeful of the bright future that he’s got in front of him.”

Penney, sacked from the Waratahs in 2021 after a 0-5 start to the season, will face his former team at least twice next season – both in Australia – in a quirk of the draw.

Braydon Ennor has Finlay Christie in support against the Wallabies in Dunedin. (Source: Photosport)

“Hopefully we finish on the right side of the ledger,” he said. “They’re an improving side and they’ll be dangerous.”

Scott Barrett is a shoo-in to remain as captain next year, Penney saying: “I wouldn’t see that there’s any reason for change. He’s a well-respected man in the first instance. He’s got all the virtues and values you want for a Crusaders man. And his form would indicate he’s probably one of the best players in the world right now.”

And the former Canterbury coach, who helped oversee the start to Robertson’s provincial coaching career at the red and blacks, said he would provide his own coaching flavour next year.

“I’m not Razor and I can say safely now there will be no breakdancing,” he said.

“Razor is a unique man and has done a fantastic job. He’s left it in great shape, along with the other staff. I know he’s proud of his legacy… my role is I guess results wise emulate what’s gone before me… but it’s not to be Razor.”

Asked whether he felt under pressure to emulate Robertson’s sparkling run of results, Penney said: “Of course. That’s a requirement of the job. It’s a great honour, that pressure for me is a thrill.”