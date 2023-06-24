Rugby
1News

Robertson signs off from Crusaders with trademark breakdancing

9:42pm

While tonight's win over the Chiefs was the end of many special sights for the Crusaders, there was one fans were holding out for more than others as soon as the final whistle went.

The Crusaders ended Scott Robertson's seven-year tenure on top with a seventh-straight title for their departing coach and as he did for the previous six, it wasn't truly cemented until the breakdancing moves came out.

After each of the Crusaders' past titles under Robertson, their charismatic coach has celebrated the triumph with a dance for his team - rain, hail or shine, at home or away.

Tonight was no different, although it took him a while to get to it as he instead spent time savoring the win with players and staff but he said he would start dancing when the team started chanting.

Sure enough, the team circle appeared and with it came the familiar calls of "hoo, ha, Razor ray".

While Richie Mo'unga - also departing the team - got the dancing going for the team, everyone was waiting for the headline act and Robertson didn't disappoint.

The Crusaders coach shimmied, kicked, got dirty on the ground and even did the caterpillar, getting a roar from his players as he went through each move.

It'll be some time before rugby fans see it again with Robertson now moving on to coach the All Blacks from next season.

New Zealand Rugby said earlier this year after confirming their future coach that don't mind him busting out the moves but want it reserved for the Rugby World Cup.

"Every four years is okay with me," Robertson said at the time.

RugbyCrusaders

SHARE ME

More Stories

Analysis: Best yet? Crusaders' grit sends them into seventh heaven

Analysis: Best yet? Crusaders' grit sends them into seventh heaven

Chiefs' quality at the end of a tough season for the Crusaders means this must rank as Scott Robertson's best championship victory.

9:44pm

Exclusive: Emotional Robertson ready for last Crusaders dance

Exclusive: Emotional Robertson ready for last Crusaders dance

The departing coach sat down with 1News Sport's Jordan Oppert for a one-on-one about his legacy, and the pride he feels for his beloved Super Rugby franchise.

Fri, Jun 23

2:54

'It's our backyard' - Chiefs calling all cowbells for Super Final

'It's our backyard' - Chiefs calling all cowbells for Super Final

Thu, Jun 22

'Awesome' - Crusaders inspired as Whitelock is named to face Chiefs

'Awesome' - Crusaders inspired as Whitelock is named to face Chiefs

Thu, Jun 22

2:15

Clarke reveals bike ride during ABs naming - 'I was too nervous'

Clarke reveals bike ride during ABs naming - 'I was too nervous'

Wed, Jun 21

Analysis: How Crusaders provided blueprint for potential RWC success

Analysis: How Crusaders provided blueprint for potential RWC success

Tue, Jun 20

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Latest

Popular

9:44pm

Analysis: Best yet? Crusaders' grit sends them into seventh heaven

Analysis: Best yet? Crusaders' grit sends them into seventh heaven

9:42pm

Robertson signs off from Crusaders with trademark breakdancing

0:30

Robertson signs off from Crusaders with trademark breakdancing

9:41pm

Eyes to the sky as annual garden bird survey begins

Eyes to the sky as annual garden bird survey begins

9:09pm

Crusaders silence cowbells to win seventh-straight Super title

Crusaders silence cowbells to win seventh-straight Super title

8:56pm

Crusaders end Robertson's reign with title over ill-disciplined Chiefs

0:30

Crusaders end Robertson's reign with title over ill-disciplined Chiefs

8:45pm

East Coast suffers more storm damage as access to SH2 hampered

4:12

East Coast suffers more storm damage as access to SH2 hampered
1
2
3
4
5
6