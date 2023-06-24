Robertson signs off from Crusaders with trademark breakdancing

While tonight's win over the Chiefs was the end of many special sights for the Crusaders, there was one fans were holding out for more than others as soon as the final whistle went.

The Crusaders ended Scott Robertson's seven-year tenure on top with a seventh-straight title for their departing coach and as he did for the previous six, it wasn't truly cemented until the breakdancing moves came out.

After each of the Crusaders' past titles under Robertson, their charismatic coach has celebrated the triumph with a dance for his team - rain, hail or shine, at home or away.

Tonight was no different, although it took him a while to get to it as he instead spent time savoring the win with players and staff but he said he would start dancing when the team started chanting.

Sure enough, the team circle appeared and with it came the familiar calls of "hoo, ha, Razor ray".

While Richie Mo'unga - also departing the team - got the dancing going for the team, everyone was waiting for the headline act and Robertson didn't disappoint.

The Crusaders coach shimmied, kicked, got dirty on the ground and even did the caterpillar, getting a roar from his players as he went through each move.

It'll be some time before rugby fans see it again with Robertson now moving on to coach the All Blacks from next season.

New Zealand Rugby said earlier this year after confirming their future coach that don't mind him busting out the moves but want it reserved for the Rugby World Cup.

"Every four years is okay with me," Robertson said at the time.