Rugby
1News

Analysis: Best yet? Crusaders' grit sends them into seventh heaven

By Patrick McKendry, Digital Sport Reporter
9:44pm
Richie Mo'unga leaps into Sam Whitelock's arms at the final whistle at Waikato Stadium.

Richie Mo'unga leaps into Sam Whitelock's arms at the final whistle at Waikato Stadium. (Source: Photosport)

The last one might just be the sweetest for Scott Robertson.

The Crusaders head coach has always maintained that his first in 2017 against the Lions in Johannesburg is the most special of his six (before tonight’s unlikely and occasionally brutal seventh), but, well, this was presumably something else entirely.

Codie Taylor, who scored two tries in the Crusaders’ 25-20 victory tonight at Waikato Stadium, said his side were aiming for heaven this season but had to get through hell to get there and rarely have such appropriate words been said after such a match.

They were patched up and quite literally held together with sticky tape. Sam Whitelock’s Achilles remained a factor even in the minutes before kick-off but he got the all clear.

Many other Crusaders’ All Blacks were ruled out in the weeks and months before this and yet despite the Chiefs beginning the season in February by beating the red and blacks in Christchurch and doing it again in Hamilton in April, the near perennial champions did it when it mattered.

So when Leicester Fainga’anuku won the turnover to all but guarantee the Crusaders their seventh straight championship victory, and Richie Mo’unga kicked the resulting penalty and leaped into Whitelock’s arms at the final whistle, the only variable was whether Robertson, the other departee, would actually dance after the final dance. He did, of course.

Dancing aside, the result meant that grinding pragmatism won the day over attacking ambition, but few could argue that the Crusaders didn’t deserve to win.

They outscored the Chiefs three tries to two and while Taylor’s double came from lineout drives, Mo’unga’s was a piece of brilliance (although it didn’t compare with Shaun Stevenson’s or Emoni Narawa’s; the former a counter-attacking treat and the latter a set piece masterclass).

And, crucially, they kept their discipline far better than the hosts, who had three players yellow carded; Anton Lienert-Brown and Luke Jacobson in the first half and Sam Cane for the final 10 torrid minutes.

Damian McKenzie, Stevenson and Narawa were constant threats and the momentum was all behind the Chiefs with 30 minutes remaining as they held a 20-15 lead.

But somehow, almost through will power alone – much of it the astonishing Scott Barrett’s – the Crusaders clawed their way back and the result was virtually inevitable once Cane was yellow carded.

It was a final of ebbs and flows and occasionally outright brutality and not all of it legal and it would be remiss to gloss over a significant incident in the first half which may remain an issue for a few days yet.

Emoni Narawa scores from a classic set piece move for the Chiefs.

Emoni Narawa scores from a classic set piece move for the Chiefs. (Source: Photosport)

And that was Lienert-Brown’s yellow, rather than red, card for the head-to-head contact on the Crusaders’ new All Black Dallas McLeod which left the wing dazed and, eventually, sidelined after he failed a head injury assessment.

That it happened only days after former All Blacks prop Carl Hayman released his autobiography featuring his battle with dementia caused almost certainly but repeated knocks to the head over his career highlighted the distance the game has yet to go to take such acts seriously.

Television match official Brendon Pickerall told referee Ben O’Keeffe that there was mitigation because McLeod was dipping, but Lienert-Brown had the Crusaders wing lined up from 30 metres away.

The Chiefs midfielder saw McLeod jump for the ball and land which should have ruled any “mitigation” redundant because McLeod’s movement should in no way have been unexpected.

Compare it with Angus Ta’avao’s straight red card for the All Blacks against Ireland in Dunedin last year when he was caught unawares by a swich by Gary Ringrose and collided, head to head, with the Irish centre.

The All Blacks prop was bamboozled by the sleight of hand and feet and, moreover, came off worse with a cut head, and yet was sent from the field by referee Jaco Peyper who watched the incident on a replay screen.

And this is the dilemma Super Rugby has found itself in.

According to the law variations in the competition this season, O’Keeffe, under instruction like all the officials to keep the game moving, could only sinbin Lienert-Brown, leaving Pickerall to review his decision, when, given the seriousness of the act and the fact he is the sole arbiter on the field, would in years past have used his own discretion and judgment.

The Crusaders’ win in one of the best Super Rugby finals in years will likely paper over the controversy but it shouldn’t be forgotten.

RugbyChiefsCrusaders

SHARE ME

More Stories

Exclusive: Emotional Robertson ready for last Crusaders dance

Exclusive: Emotional Robertson ready for last Crusaders dance

The departing coach sat down with 1News Sport's Jordan Oppert for a one-on-one about his legacy, and the pride he feels for his beloved Super Rugby franchise.

Fri, Jun 23

2:54

'It's our backyard' - Chiefs calling all cowbells for Super Final

'It's our backyard' - Chiefs calling all cowbells for Super Final

Coach Clayton McMillan said he hopes the 25,000 at Saturday's sellout game will bring the noise to help get them over the line.

Thu, Jun 22

'Awesome' - Crusaders inspired as Whitelock is named to face Chiefs

'Awesome' - Crusaders inspired as Whitelock is named to face Chiefs

Thu, Jun 22

2:15

Clarke reveals bike ride during ABs naming - 'I was too nervous'

Clarke reveals bike ride during ABs naming - 'I was too nervous'

Wed, Jun 21

McKenzie: Playing with 'instinct', a 'perfect' final and ABs No.10

McKenzie: Playing with 'instinct', a 'perfect' final and ABs No.10

Wed, Jun 21

1:58

Analysis: How Crusaders provided blueprint for potential RWC success

Analysis: How Crusaders provided blueprint for potential RWC success

Tue, Jun 20

More Stories

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

Waka Kotahi gives big bonuses to well-paid staff

About a quarter of the Transport Agency total that went to workers who earn under $100,000 in salary - and those low earners make up 40% of NZTA staff.

Sat, Jun 10

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Gloriavale former member says leaders lied about aunt's death

Anna Courage told the Employment Court a Gloriavale leader claimed that God must have blessed the food that killed her aunt.

September 10, 2022

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Big changes on the way for driver licence fees

Tue, Apr 18

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

$26m Lotto Powerball draw rolls over again

Wed, Jun 21

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Lotto Powerball rolls over again after $23m draw

Sat, Jun 17

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

'Up to $75 a week': Luxon unveils childcare tax rebate policy

Sun, Mar 5

Latest

Popular

9:44pm

Analysis: Best yet? Crusaders' grit sends them into seventh heaven

Analysis: Best yet? Crusaders' grit sends them into seventh heaven

9:42pm

Robertson signs off from Crusaders with trademark breakdancing

0:30

Robertson signs off from Crusaders with trademark breakdancing

9:41pm

Eyes to the sky as annual garden bird survey begins

Eyes to the sky as annual garden bird survey begins

9:09pm

Crusaders silence cowbells to win seventh-straight Super title

Crusaders silence cowbells to win seventh-straight Super title

8:56pm

Crusaders end Robertson's reign with title over ill-disciplined Chiefs

0:30

Crusaders end Robertson's reign with title over ill-disciplined Chiefs

8:45pm

East Coast suffers more storm damage as access to SH2 hampered

4:12

East Coast suffers more storm damage as access to SH2 hampered
1
2
3
4
5
6