Rugby
1News

Cool Mo'unga guides All Blacks home as Wallabies blow golden chance

By Patrick McKendry, Digital Sport Reporter
19 mins ago
All Blacks first-five Richie Mo'unga celebrates as referee Karl Dickson blows fulltime on the dramatic Test in Dunedin.

All Blacks first-five Richie Mo'unga celebrates as referee Karl Dickson blows fulltime on the dramatic Test in Dunedin. (Source: Getty)

A grateful Richie Mo’unga kicked the ball out and a furious Wallabies head coach Eddie Jones smacked the table with his walkie-talkie one last time as the All Blacks celebrated an unlikely 23-20 victory in Dunedin this afternoon.

There have been some classic Bledisloe Cup Tests over the years, but this apparent “dead rubber” delivered more than most, although the All Blacks may be counting the cost due to the departure with a knee injury of veteran lock Brodie Retallick after 25 minutes. Centre Braydon Ennor also left the field just before halftime.

It will take time to digest how the Wallabies lost this after leading 17-3 at halftime, the much-changed All Blacks missing the three Barretts, among others, and digging themselves into a huge hole with their inaccuracy.

It had hubris written all over it – head coach Ian Foster electing to make 13 changes to the side which thrashed the Wallabies 38-7 in Melbourne last weekend as the All Blacks retained the Bledisloe Cup, and some players didn’t do themselves many favours ahead of the World Cup squad naming in Napier on Monday night.

They were poor early and perhaps seduced by last weekend’s victory and the hard and fast surface in the deep south and in the end they needed a big rescue act by Mo’unga, on as a replacement and cold as ice as he kicked the winning penalty with 50 seconds remaining.

In front of a capacity crowd of 28,000, the Wallabies settled far quicker and looked far more organised; Tate McDermott and Carter Gordon organising things nicely as the All Blacks, eager to throw the ball around, made too many errors and paid for them dearly.

The visitors had clearly targeted the debutant Shaun Stevenson, the Wallabies getting big returns on his right wing as they went over twice in the first eight minutes through Marika Koroibete and Tom Hooper.

They had the better of the set piece too, and, in terms of attack, turned the tables on the home side by retaining possession and forcing mistakes, tackles and penalties.

They were in control at 14-0 up, Damian McKenzie, who struggled to impose himself on this game and kicked poorly out of hand overall, slotting a penalty to narrow the gap slightly.

Dangerous All Blacks wing Leicester Fainga'anuku is tackled in Dunedin.

Dangerous All Blacks wing Leicester Fainga'anuku is tackled in Dunedin. (Source: Getty)

The home side's scrum was being penalised, hooker Samisoni Taukei’aho was struggling with his lineout throwing, and, quite simply, they were being dominated physically by a Wallabies team who last won in New Zealand in this city exactly 22 years ago.

The All Blacks' last loss came against Argentina in Christchurch last year and they were heading for another because they were hanging on by their fingertips; Ardie Savea forced to make a try saving tackle on McDermott.

So they were looking for a little inspiration (and Savea's actions helped in that regard) and they found it from their pack, Mo’unga, Leicester Fainga’anuku and a far better and more ruthless attitude after the break.

It was night and day because they were far more direct and narrow, earned penalties from their scrum dominance, and finally began putting pressure on.

Fainga’anuku was over the line but lost the ball but, despite that, all the momentum was going the All Blacks way and they finally struck via Stevenson in the right corner for a try well converted by McKenzie.

But it was Mo’unga, on for McKenzie with 31 minutes remaining, who brought a level of control that the home side badly missed and Aaron Smith and Ofa Tuungafasi were other big impact players, the latter dominating his opposite in the set piece for three precious penalties.

A Mo’unga penalty cut the deficit to four points and Samipeni Finau, increasingly influential, scored the try which gave the All Blacks the lead after 64 minutes and while Quade Cooper’s penalty levelled the score at 20-all with seven minutes to go, it was the replacement first-five’s knock-on which gave the All Blacks the attacking scrum from which they earned the deciding penalty.

It’s likely to be Mo’unga’s final Test on home soil. There was little doubt that a man who has led the Crusaders to seven championships would get it.

Cue the fulltime chaos and Jones’ cursing. After losing their first three Tests of the year, this fourth one will be a tough one to accept for the Wallabies coach.

All Blacks 23 (Shaun Stevenson, Samipeni Finau tries; Damian McKenzie pen, con, Richie Mo’unga 2 pens, con)

Wallabies 20 (Marika Koroibete, Tom Hooper tries; Carter Gordon 2 cons, pen, Quade Cooper pen)

Halftime: Wallabies 17-3

RugbyAll Blacks

SHARE ME

More Stories

All Blacks to be armed with Te Matatini waiata in Dunedin

All Blacks to be armed with Te Matatini waiata in Dunedin

When the All Blacks face off against Australia in their Bledisloe Cup clash on Saturday they will be armed with a waiata which is a celebration of haka, music and language.

10:07am

Wallabies not viewing new-look All Blacks as 'B-Team'

Wallabies not viewing new-look All Blacks as 'B-Team'

Australia say they don't sense an opportunity from mass All Blacks changes, with 12 players rested from New Zealand's team for the Bledisloe Cup's return leg.

Fri, Aug 4

1:49

'Linwood tough' - Mo'unga, All Blacks mourn late Tane Norton

'Linwood tough' - Mo'unga, All Blacks mourn late Tane Norton

Fri, Aug 4

'A Tōtara has fallen' - All Blacks great Tane Norton dies aged 81

'A Tōtara has fallen' - All Blacks great Tane Norton dies aged 81

Fri, Aug 4

Foster 'excited' by vastly changed ABs team for final home Test

Foster 'excited' by vastly changed ABs team for final home Test

Thu, Aug 3

2:51

All change as ABs seek to finish with a flourish against Wallabies

All change as ABs seek to finish with a flourish against Wallabies

Thu, Aug 3

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in rural Auckland

1 dead after vehicle crashes into tree in rural Auckland

19 mins ago

Cool Mo'unga guides All Blacks home as Wallabies blow golden chance

Cool Mo'unga guides All Blacks home as Wallabies blow golden chance

27 mins ago

2 dead, 3 injured following single-vehicle crash in Canterbury

2 dead, 3 injured following single-vehicle crash in Canterbury

37 mins ago

Pair 'partially buried' in avalanche on Queenstown's Remarkables

Pair 'partially buried' in avalanche on Queenstown's Remarkables

53 mins ago

Last-minute penalty gives All Blacks comeback win over Wallabies

Last-minute penalty gives All Blacks comeback win over Wallabies

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years
1
2
3
4
5
6

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

A low-cost version of ketamine has shown promising results.

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Five ways to embrace Matariki this year

Tue, Jul 11

More from entertainment

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

Taika Waititi and Rita Ora share photos of intimate wedding

The couple married at their home in Los Angeles on August 4 2022 shortly after Rita popped the question during a vacation in Palm Springs.

11:36am

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Breaking Bad star Mark Margolis dies aged 83

Margolis was known for his role as wheelchair-bound, bell-ringing drug kingpin Hector ‘Tío’ Salamanca on the hit show.

8:35am

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Lizzo responds to sexual harassment claims from former dancers

Fri, Aug 4

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

NZ's first female supergroup to reunite for tribute concert

Fri, Aug 4

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Beyoncé leaves Lizzo out after dancers' bombshell lawsuit

Thu, Aug 3