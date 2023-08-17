Rugby
'Bounty hunter' required - Scott Barrett offers reward for stolen ute

1:41pm
Scott Barrett celebrates the All Blacks' victory over Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with teammate Richie Mo'unga.

Scott Barrett celebrates the All Blacks' victory over Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground with teammate Richie Mo'unga. (Source: Getty)

All Black Scott Barrett has been given an unpleasant surprise on the eve of the squad’s departure for the World Cup – the theft of his ute.

Barrett, a Crusaders player, has appealed on Instagram for sightings of the green Toyota SR5 presumably taken from near his Christchurch home and is promising a “reward for [a] bounty hunter”. Barrett has not yet responded to a message sent to his account by 1News.

The 29-year-old is a keen outdoorsman – his Instagram account is full of fishing pictures – a pastime presumably more suited to an old ute rather than a new sponsored Ford vehicle which is supplied to all All Blacks.

Stolen - Scott Barrett's ute as pictured on his Instagram account.

Stolen - Scott Barrett's ute as pictured on his Instagram account. (Source: Supplied)

The All Blacks’ squad of 33 will depart for the World Cup tomorrow.

They fly from Auckland to London to prepare for a warm-up game against the world champion Springboks at Twickenham on August 26 before starting their World Cup campaign proper with a match against the hosts in Paris on September 9.

Barrett, who will fly out with his brothers Jordie and Beauden, has been one of the form players of the year. The lock was outstanding in the Bledisloe Cup victory over the Wallabies in Melbourne recently, and raised eyebrows when he “shushed” outspoken Australia halfback Nic White several times during the game.

This is Scott’s second World Cup. Beauden has played in two and scored a try in the 2015 final against Australia at Twickenham. Jordie has yet to play in one.

