1News Verian Poll out tonight as election campaign heats up

The latest 1News Verian Poll will be released tonight, with fewer than eight weeks until the election.

The last poll, on July 17, was the second 1News Verian poll that showed National and ACT were likely to hold the balance of power - albeit by the slimmest of margins, just one seat.

In that poll, National had 35% of the party vote, while Labour had 33%. Both parties’ party vote had dropped 2%.

ACT, on the other hand, was up 1%, on 12%, the Green Party was up 3% on 10% and te Pāti Māori on 3%.

In the preferred prime minister stakes, Labour leader Chris Hipkins was on top with 24%, down 1%, and National’s Christopher Luxon was on 20%, up 2%.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tonight’s poll, which will be revealed on 1News at 6pm and online at 1News.co.nz, was conducted between August 12 and 16.

Since the last poll, Kiri Allan resigned as Justice Minister after crashing her car and being arrested.

National had also announced one of its transport policies, which included a four-lane highway from Whangārei to Tauranga, as well as a plan to ban mobile phones from schools. The Green Party had announced its free dental care policy, which it proposed would be funded from a wealth tax.

ACT proposed large cuts to the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, as well as pledging to abolish cultural background as a principle in sentencing.

Labour also announced its policy to remove GST from fresh and frozen fruit and vegetables, and announced a policy that would allow secondary parents and caregivers to take four weeks of paid parental leave of their own.

Election day is on October 14, although as in previous years advance voting will be available and will begin on October 2.