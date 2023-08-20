National also aiming to make financial literacy compulsory in schools

Labour's policy announcement it would introduce financial literacy education appears to have forced National to announce it has the same policy.

However, National deputy leader Nicola Willis says the difference will be that National would deliver it better than Labour.

"We, if elected, will deliver financial literacy in schools. It's a shame this wasn't done earlier as part of the curriculum changes, but it is certainly something we'd like to see happen.

"It will happen. It is something that we are committed to delivering."

She said the policy was something a lot of people had "been pressuring for, for a long time".

Asked if that meant Labour's announcement had prompted National to announce theirs, Willis said: "It's certainly something that we were planning to say more about in this campaign".

"It's something that we want to include in the curriculum if we are elected and I'm happy to confirm that today.

"There are some issues that are there for us all to see, and that we want to change, and that Labour want to change too. I think the difference here is we have a track record of delivery, this is a Government that has struggled to deliver."

Willis said National wanted to make sure the change would not add to the burden of teachers, nor get "trapped in the backroom bureaucracy".

The party also wanted to make sure it was implemented quickly and at low cost.

"A slightly different approach from Labour, I'm sure."

Labour earlier claimed their policy would come at no extra cost to taxpayers and would not add workload to teachers.

Willis said it was important students also had a foundation in basic mathematics skills and that's what National's Teaching the Basics Brilliantly policy aimed to do.

She said equipping people with knowledge about debt, banks, mortgages and the like "makes sense" and Labour's implementation date of 2025 "seems practical".

"There's no getting away from the fact that we are in a cost of living crisis and I know budgeting services up and down the country are getting more people needing their services. I've visited those budgeting services and they say to me a lot of New Zealanders have missed out on basic financial literacy and we do owe it to them to give them a better chance to get those skills."

She said people were not just struggling because they were not financially literate.

"They're struggling because it's very tough in the New Zealand economy right now."