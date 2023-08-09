Politics
1News

National makes election promise to ban cell phones in schools

34 mins ago
Children in classroom - stock image.

Children in classroom - stock image. (Source: istock.com)

The National Party is promising to ban cell phones in schools to help lift students' declining achievement levels, National Party leader Christopher Luxon said.

The opposition leader announced the election promise this morning, saying that student achievement had "declined over the past three decades, jeopardising kids' future livelihoods and threatening New Zealand's future prosperity".

Luxon told Breakfast global studies show that banning its use in the classroom "actually leads to improved learning outcomes for our kids".

"Our major problem in New Zealand is student achievement. When half our kids show up at high school not at the standard they need to be, half our 15 year olds failed the most basic maths, reading and writing test, New Zealand's out of the top 10 countries — that's what I'm fixated on," he said.

"I am here to improve academic achievement for our kids so they are set up for a much better future. Phones are a massive disturbance and distraction and we're going to take it off the table."

He dismissed concerns around potential problem behaviour from students unable to access their phones, or hiding them on their person or in bags, saying there are "many schools in New Zealand that already ban phones" successfully.

Luxon said he visited one school yesterday which asks parents not to allow their primary- and intermediate-aged children to bring cell phones to school, and those who do need them must drop their phones off at reception before being picked up at the end of the school day. Exemptions are made for different health needs.

There are other schools which ask for phones to be stowed away, while others require students to place them in a pouch or basket in their homeroom.

"There's lots of ways that schools will choose to do it and of course, the enforcements for breaking school rules are what they already have as available to them today that they can use in that case," he said.

But Education Minister Jan Tinetti said the rules for how schools operate are up to "individual school boards of trustees, rather than the Government".

"Schools can ban cell phones at school if they believe this is appropriate and I understand that many already do," she said in a statement.

"Introducing a Government ordered national ban is unnecessary, and shows a lack of understanding of how schools operate in New Zealand."

She said introducing a blanket ban "would undermine schools who are best placed to make this decision, as it needs to be made on a case by case basis to take into account learners who may need phones for accessibility reasons".

New ZealandPoliticsEducationYour Vote 2023

SHARE ME

More Stories

No FIFA Women's World Cup in NZ under ACT cuts - Robertson

No FIFA Women's World Cup in NZ under ACT cuts - Robertson

The Finance Minister says it would also mean no space industry nor game development sector.

4:33pm

ACT: 100% renewable electricity 'a dumb idea'

ACT: 100% renewable electricity 'a dumb idea'

It comes as the Government announced a 'watershed' collaboration with BlackRock aimed at meeting the goal.

2:51pm

Ministers should be able to override health regulatory bodies - ACT

Ministers should be able to override health regulatory bodies - ACT

1:00pm

Why Christopher Luxon welcomes the Govt's 'net zero' fund

Why Christopher Luxon welcomes the Govt's 'net zero' fund

12:40pm

'Watershed moment': Govt announces $2b 'net zero' fund

'Watershed moment': Govt announces $2b 'net zero' fund

11:08am

Public can have 'confidence' Govt 'doing something' about crime - Hipkins

Public can have 'confidence' Govt 'doing something' about crime - Hipkins

Mon, Aug 7

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Taupō gang president has more than $1m worth of assets seized

Taupō gang president has more than $1m worth of assets seized

16 mins ago

World Cup: Kolisi captains Boks, Pollard, Am and de Jager miss out

0:21

World Cup: Kolisi captains Boks, Pollard, Am and de Jager miss out

34 mins ago

National makes election promise to ban cell phones in schools

7:22

National makes election promise to ban cell phones in schools

49 mins ago

Stormwater pond complaints from a 'squawking minority' - developer

Stormwater pond complaints from a 'squawking minority' - developer

7:25am

Antarctica being walloped by climate extremes, scientists say

Antarctica being walloped by climate extremes, scientists say

SPONSORED

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

Sponsored by Ecostore

Ecostore still pushing sustainability boundaries after 30 years

LATEST FROM Re: News

Re: News

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Good strip club etiquette means you tip

Some strippers say there's been a "steady decrease" in paying customers in recent years.

Sun, Aug 6

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Why Aroha has to use a Pākehā name when applying for rentals

Renting is already a difficult process for many people - but what if you had to factor in discrimination, too?

Fri, Jul 28

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Ketamine could help treat people with severe depression - study

Thu, Jul 27

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

International med graduates are ready to work but aren't being hired

Wed, Jul 26

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Why Matariki falls on a different day each year

Fri, Jul 14

More from entertainment

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

Mourners pay their respects as Sinéad O'Connor laid to rest

Emotional fans thronged the streets of Bray, the Irish coastal town the singer had called home.

5:57am

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

American Samoa excited for Taika Waititi's football comedy

The film is set to release in November and tells the true story of American Samoa's path to its second-ever victory.

5:00am

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

Morrissey announces one-off NZ show to wrap up tour

1:26pm

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

Actress Sandra Bullock's long-time partner dies, aged 57

10:21am

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

Paul Casserly: Why I put Idi Amin and a pope on new Strawpeople album

Tue, Aug 8